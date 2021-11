Before we jump into this week’s 2MD I just want to send a quick thank you to the Ravens Flock and all of those who sent my family and yours truly some big T’s & P’s this week while we’ve fought through COVID-19. A house of six, with everybody showing off their most prominent symptoms like it’s some twisted version of America’s Got Talent… it’s been nothing shy of brutal (as has this loss of taste and smell when I just want some damn wings and beer for the game tonight!).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO