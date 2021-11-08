Sauk Rapids Plans for Holiday Parade, Family Fun Day

My wife grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. Her family lives there still, and over the past few years I've gotten to know the community and history of the area. There's a cute specialty gift shop downtown Fergus Falls my wife likes to visit called The Market. The Market features a great array of locally made and sourced gifts and products of all sorts -- from kitchen utensils to tablecloths and placemats, lotions to soaps, dresses and footwear to kids games, toys and apparel. The Market also carries one of my favorite local brands of coffee -- Stumbeanos Coffee Roasters. During one visit to The Market, I happened to read a neat story printed on the back of one bag of beans that I'd never heard before -- that of the "World's Coffee Drinking Champion."

