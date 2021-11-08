CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Today in History

the-journal.com
 7 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 16, the 320th day of 2021. There are 45 days left in the year. On Nov. 16, 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities. In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union. In 1933, the United States and the...

www.the-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
the-journal.com

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) - The world's top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes. In back-to-back news conferences at...
WORLD
WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Missi Pyle
Person
Diana Krall
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Marg Helgenberger
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#National Football League#Birthdays#History Today#Federal Reserve Banks#Paramount#House#Senate#State#Ku Klux Klan#D Vt#Capitol Hill#Democrats#Saudi
MSNBC

Asked about 'hang Mike Pence' chant, Trump gives the wrong answer

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump at least pretended to be bothered by the riot. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the events from a day earlier as a "heinous attack." Before leaving office, he added, "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy