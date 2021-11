I never even knew this was a topic of conversation. Do you butter your Pop-Tarts? Apparently, there are many people who do. I'm not knocking it as I've never tried it but honestly never really thought about it. Those who do, though, swear by it. To help everyone in this debate Pop-Tarts are teaming up with Banner Butter for a collaboration of epic proportions.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO