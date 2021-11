If you are an Oklahoma football fan, settle down and buckle up because the Sooners are about to head into the most difficult 2021 remaining schedule in college football. The good news is that Lincoln Riley and his team get a week off this week to get rested up, healthy and prepare against three Big 12 opponents who have a combined overall record of 19-5 and are 11-4 in conference games.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO