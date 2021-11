In this column, Steve makes sure drone pilots know how to be compliant with Part 107 visual line of sight (VLOS) requirements. The following is one of an educational series for drone pilots by Steve Rhode, Chief Pilot with the Wake Forest Fire Department and the North Carolina Public Safety Drone Academy, and founder of Public Safety Flight, a website dedicated to information about the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), UAVs, aircraft, and drones in public safety. (Not to be contrued as legal advice: please see details at the FAA government site. Opinions are the author’s.)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO