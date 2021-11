Obviously, cross country and track aren’t the same. The distances, the workouts, the type of races and the ins and outs of the two are very different. Sophomore runner Lily Jacobs said a major difference for her is the training. During cross country she does workouts with her teammates and said their friendly rivalries push her even harder during practices. However, during track season she does a lot of workouts alone and said she has to use different methods to stay motivated without the same inner-team competition during runs.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO