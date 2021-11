Leo Komarov officially left the New York Islanders in an Instagram post Sunday after the forward signed with SKA of the Kontinental Hockey League. Komarov was in the final season of a four-year contract he signed with the Islanders on July 1, 2018. He scored 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 164 regular-season games and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 44 Stanley Cup Playoff games for New York. He was held without a point in one game this season, a 5-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Oct. 16, and was placed on waivers two days later. He cleared Oct. 19 and was assigned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO