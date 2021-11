PlayStation Plus has been in service since June 29th of 2010 and over the years it has seen several changes to its infrastructure. The monthly subscription service has offered players discounts for games on the PlayStation store along with increased sale prices on games in a base sale to other players. Monthly games have also become a staple of the service which gives players a range of free games each month from indie games to AAA titles; there is something for everyone with the service. Notably, PlayStation Plus allows players to partake in online multiplayer which is one of the biggest selling points of the subscription service. Now on track to reach a 50 million subscriber milestone, PlayStation Plus is set to make its mark on history.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO