Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship after controversial remarks about vaccination

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host.
“Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said.
“It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.”
Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
Shailene Woodley is engaged to Aaron Rodgers, so she’s become part of the story of his vaccination status. She hit back at haters online over it. Shailene Woodley isn’t buying any of the media backlash or fan speculation reading into her every move after Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status blew up this week.
Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
Aaron Rodgers is making one big change to comply with the NFL’s COVID protocol. Rodgers made headlines the last two weeks after he missed his Green Bay Packers’ Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers’ COVID-19 vaccination status leaked and became a huge topic of discussion.
CBS announcer Tony Romo is facing some criticism for how he handled the Aaron Rodgers situation during Sunday’s broadcast. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst didn’t go too hard on Rodgers for how he handled the COVID-19 situation. Rodgers, who previously said he’d been “immunized,” later revealed himself...
Shailene Woodley may have legitimate gripes against the media for speculating on whether she influenced Aaron Rodgers’ bizarre anti-COVID vaccination rant on Friday or suggesting she posted a “cryptic” Instagram note of support for her embattled fiance. But did she handle those gripes in the best way possible over the...
While nothing is crystal clear at this point and more details should come to light, it appears as if Aaron Rodgers may have been playing a game of semantics regarding his vaccination status when asked about it by reporters earlier this year. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will not...
The NFL has denied the claim of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said a league doctor told him it was impossible for players who had received the vaccine to contract or spread COVID-19. Rodgers has come under fire after announcing he is not vaccinated upon catching the virus himself.
Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Fox NFL Sunday” host Terry Bradshaw slammed Aaron Rodgers during the network’s pregame show Sunday morning, claiming the Green Bay Packers star lied about misleading people that he received the COVID-19 vaccine. Before the start of the NFL season in August, Rodgers said he...
