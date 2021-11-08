CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bomb threats close several Ivy League campuses

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Ivy League college campuses were evacuated Sunday due to...

www.today.com

nbcboston.com

Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations at Multiple Ivy League Schools

Multiple university buildings were evacuated Sunday for reports of bomb threats on a series of Ivy League campuses, including Columbia, Cornell and Brown. Text message alerts notified students at each of the campuses in the early afternoon hours to the possible threats and instructions to evacuate from a select number of campus buildings.
Register Citizen

Yale PD: Investigators to collaborate on alleged Ivy League bomb threats

NEW HAVEN — Investigators will work together to look into a series of bomb threats at Ivy League institutions made over the weekend, Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said Monday. The threat reported at Yale University Friday led to the evacuation of several buildings for hours, as well as a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Authorities investigate possible links between Ivy League bomb threats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police departments at several Ivy League universities, including Yale in New Haven, are looking into any possible connections between bomb threats made over the last few days. Cornell, Columbia and Brown Universities received bomb threats on Sunday afternoon after Yale received bomb threats on Friday. Yale...
NEW HAVEN, CT
cnycentral.com

Ivy League schools including Cornell receive bomb threats Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University received a bomb threat early Sunday afternoon, and it was not the only Ivy League university that did. Columbia University and Brown University both received threats as well, according to the schools. The threats are what seems to be a string of bomb threats triggering...
ITHACA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Bomb threats at Ivy League campuses prompt evacuations; similar threats

