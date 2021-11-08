CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble sleeping? These 6 products will help

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop All Day contributor Jenn Falik shares...

www.today.com

Well+Good

7 Midnight Snacks That RDs Say Can Help Lull You Back To Sleep

We’ve all had those nights where we inexplicably wake up in the middle of the night with a grumbling belly. Maybe it was that HIIT workout you braved for the first time, your marathon of meetings-slash-evening-errands that left you with little time to eat an adequate dinner, or maybe you were just dreaming about delicious pasta (the best type of reverie).
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

These 14 Top-Rated Mattresses Will Help You Sleep Better

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Everyone has nights when sleep evades them. Perhaps it's your thoughts keeping you awake, but it could also be your mattress. Even among healthy individuals, research has shown that a bad mattress can reduce your sleep quality and cause back pain and discomfort upon waking. However, comfort is subjective, and every person sleeps a little differently. Perhaps you're someone who falls asleep on your back and wakes up on your side. Back, side, stomach, and combination sleepers each require specific qualities in their mattress to create the right conditions for sleep. So, where do you begin?
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Hollywood Reporter

15+ Stylish Sleep Products For Adjusting to the End of Daylight Savings Time

A good night’s rest is something that’s surely, and often sorely, needed in Hollywood and beyond — and we can all thank the end of Daylight Savings Time for gifting us the extra hour of slumber. To help you transition from groggy mornings to the well-rested risings we’ll all enjoy (at least until next spring when we’ll lose the 60 minutes of snooze time), we’re rounding up some of the best mattresses, bedding and more sleep accessories. From high-tech devices that help set the right scene for shut-eye to chic sleepwear that doesn’t scream “wrinkled pajamas” on your straight-from-bed Zoom call,...
SHOPPING
cbslocal.com

Experts Noticing Troubling Sleep Trends Following Daylight Savings

On Sunday, most of the country will adjust their clocks back one hour. The Sleep Foundation notes that some studies suggest that the human body never fully adjusts to daylight savings. Sleep experts say that during daylight savings, they see an increase in heart problems and mood disorders during the...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

This pillow spray helps me sleep more and wake up refreshed

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Can't sleep?...
LIFESTYLE
kiowacountypress.net

The best essential oils to help you get better sleep

Lots of cultures have such an unhealthy obsession with productivity that many people forego sleep. They do this just to work or do other activities more. Given how important sleep is, this is a problem that we all need to address. Another issue comes from the fact that, even when we do go to bed, the sleep we get isn't the best quality. Thankfully, there are some natural ways you can improve your sleep habits, such as using essential oils. The best essential oils to help you get better sleep may vary from person to person, but here are a few effective ones to try.
HEALTH
brightside.me

8 Indian Yoga Poses That Can Help You Sleep Like a Rock

Yoga is a real Indian treasure that boasts numerous benefits. Multiple studies reveal that yoga significantly improves sleep and relieves stress in women, pregnant or not, the elderly, and even in children with ASD. Just 10 minutes of yoga might do wonders in the long term. Bright Side invites you...
YOGA
bestproducts.com

8 High-Tech Finds That Will Help You Sleep Cooler

There are so many factors that go into a good night’s sleep and temperature—of both your bedroom and your body itself—is one of the most important. According to the National Sleep Foundation, the ideal bedroom temperature for promoting sleep is between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit. You can upgrade your bedroom to make it easier to stay cool. Keep reading to learn about some high-tech finds to help with those inevitable hot nights.
ELECTRONICS
KUTV

Product that could help you look younger

KUTV — The secret to looking younger could be easier than you might think!. Plexaderm joined Fresh Living to tell us all about their product that helps lift and tighten for younger-looking skin. For a Thanksgiving Special, you get a trial pack of Plexaderm for $14.95 with free shipping and...
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

This viral TikToker says a bag of frozen peas can help you get to sleep quicker

A TikTok user has gone viral for her rather ~ unusual ~ sleep hack, which involves a bag of frozen peas. Yep, you read that right. In the video, Frankie Simmons explains how her "life changing" tip has put an end to the many years she spent struggling with her sleeping pattern. And her clip has already racked up over 3.2 million views, which makes sense, considering one in five of us have difficulty falling asleep every night (according to this recent survey).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best White Noise Apps for Android to Help You Sleep Better

White noise apps digitally produce a harmony of low-, medium-, and high-frequency sounds played simultaneously at the same intensity level to eliminate all the unwanted sounds that can reduce the quality of your sleep. White noise apps for Android have variant sounds to help you sleep quickly. Many also have...
CELL PHONES
SPY

6 Sleep Headphones To Help You Get a Great Night’s Rest

Sleeping feels more difficult than it should be. It can be tough to get to sleep with all kinds of distractions in the bedroom (whether it be televisions, phones or other connected devices) or just a long day at the office — doubly so if you live in a major city with a lot of noise. Luckily, companies have come up with a solution to help you get your critically important beauty sleep. Sleep headphones are exactly what they sound like; headphones designed to help reduce outside noise, play tones to lull you to bed or even filter out snores from...
ELECTRONICS
Who What Wear

This Supplement Just Might Help You Get to Sleep Faster

When you’re having trouble sleeping, you’ll take all the help you can get. You could switch up your bedtime routine to see if that helps. You might even change the timing of when you wake up and when you go to sleep. You could even turn on a diffuser, spritz a calming pillow spray, or invest in a sound machine to help you get to dreamland. There are a lot of options out there, which is great since everyone’s sleep preferences and bodies are all different.
HEALTH
Eye On Annapolis

Five CBD Products that Could Help Manage Chronic Pain

Pain management has created an opioid epidemic in the United States. As a result, we desperately need solutions that treat pain naturally without dangerous, life-threatening side effects. As CBD becomes more accepted and broadly used to manage chronic pain, choosing the right product for your needs is essential. CBD for...
HEALTH
New Scientist

Tiny region of human brain that helps regulate sleep studied at last

We have taken our closest look at the activity of a tiny brain region thought to be involved in the human circadian clock. Johanna Meijer at Leiden University in the Netherlands and her colleagues have been studying the suprachiasmatic nucleus, which sits in the hypothalamus and is thought to play a role in regulating our sleep cycles. However, because this structure is less than 2 millimetres wide it is difficult to image using an MRI – and …
SCIENCE
beavertonresourceguide.com

Are you getting a good night’s sleep? Here are some tips to help

A good night’s sleep is crucial for us to function both physically and mentally. Just shooting for a solid 8 hours in bed isn’t going to be enough to provide what your body needs, though. The quality of sleep, your environment, and what you put in your body before you go to bed have a direct impact on your ability to truly rest and recover.
HEALTH

