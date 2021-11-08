CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pastor tackles man with gun during Sunday service

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville police are praising a local pastor for stopping a man...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Pastor, musician recount man waving gun at church service

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The pastor and pianist at a north Nashville church recounted the minutes when a man waved a gun during the Sunday worship service. "I don't know how I can explain it, but I am very grateful to God how he used us to where no one got hurt," Ezekiel Ndikumana, the pastor of the church said.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Sunday Service#Church
thesource.com

[WATCH] Pastor Tackles Man Who Pulls Gun Out At Nashville Church

The man accused of pulling out a gun during a Nashville church service is facing multiple charges. Police say 26-year-old Dezire Baganda walked up to the altar Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church and waved a gun at the congregation. He pulled his gun out as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davenport Journal

Parents kept their 6-year-old daughter locked in dog cage and gagged with duct tape to prevent the child from eating at night, the child starved to death

According to the court documents, the 43-year-old mother and the 52-year-old father starved their adopted daughter to death. Prosecutors also said that they kept her locked up in a dog cage bound and gagged with duct tape to prevent the 6-year-old child from eating during the night. The victim’s sister told investigators that her mother purchased the cage specifically to keep the 6-year-old girl inside of it at night. The girl also said that she’d seen her parents put duct tape on her little sister plenty of times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Release Update on Missing 5-Year-Old Girl After ‘Uptick in Misinformation’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chrissie Marie

Foster Mom Suspected With Abusing and Killing Toddler Dies Just Before Arrest

Foster mom commits suicide before her arrest for child abuse and murder.Facebook/Latricia Thomas. A Tennessee woman, suspected of killing and abusing her 2-year-old foster son, was found dead from an apparent suicide, Crime Online reported. Deborah Barnes was facing a criminal homicide and child abuse charges for two-year-old Vincent Carter's death. Before the Chattanooga police could arrest her, she took her life.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy