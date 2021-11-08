Pastor tackles man with gun during Sunday service

According to the court documents, the 43-year-old mother and the 52-year-old father starved their adopted daughter to death. Prosecutors also said that they kept her locked up in a dog cage bound and gagged with duct tape to prevent the 6-year-old child from eating during the night. The victim’s sister told investigators that her mother purchased the cage specifically to keep the 6-year-old girl inside of it at night. The girl also said that she’d seen her parents put duct tape on her little sister plenty of times.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO