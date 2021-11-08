CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kidnapped girl rescued after using TikTok hand gesture to signal for help

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old girl who was being abducted in a car...

www.today.com

The Independent

Couple arrested for allegedly killing baby weeks after social services returned her

A young couple in San Diego, California has been arrested and accused of killing their baby just weeks after the child was returned to the parents by social services. Elizabeth Ucman, 22, and Brandon Copeland, 21, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder following the death of their baby Delilah, NBC San Diego reported. She was three-months old. According to the local TV station, police responded to a 911 call concerning an unresponsive infant in the Colina Del Sol neighbourhood in northeastern San Diego at around 11.15pm on Wednesday. When they found the child...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Parents kept their 6-year-old daughter locked in dog cage and gagged with duct tape to prevent the child from eating at night, the child starved to death

According to the court documents, the 43-year-old mother and the 52-year-old father starved their adopted daughter to death. Prosecutors also said that they kept her locked up in a dog cage bound and gagged with duct tape to prevent the 6-year-old child from eating during the night. The victim’s sister told investigators that her mother purchased the cage specifically to keep the 6-year-old girl inside of it at night. The girl also said that she’d seen her parents put duct tape on her little sister plenty of times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Release Update on Missing 5-Year-Old Girl After ‘Uptick in Misinformation’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Deadly taxi explosion in Britain is being treated as terrorist incident

Police in Great Britain say a taxi explosion outside a Liverpool hospital in which one person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries is now being treated as a terrorist incident. Police have detained three men in connection to the explosion, but say the motive is still unclear.Nov. 15, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Caught on camera: Driver rescued from sinking car

A film crew was shooting a fire department recruiting video in Maryland when a car rolled into the water at a nearby parking lot and started sinking with the driver trapped inside. Fortunately, a rescue diver in full gear for the video shoot and his team were able to pull the victim to safety.Nov. 15, 2021.
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Using Hand Signal She Learned on TikTok

A missing teenager from North Carolina used a hand signal she learned on TikTok to alert a passing car that she was in trouble, leading to her rescue. The 16-year-old girl flashed the gesture, which caught the attention of a good Samaritan, who then called 911 as they traveled down the highway in Kentucky.
PUBLIC SAFETY

