Kidnapped girl rescued after using TikTok hand gesture to signal for help

A young couple in San Diego, California has been arrested and accused of killing their baby just weeks after the child was returned to the parents by social services. Elizabeth Ucman, 22, and Brandon Copeland, 21, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder following the death of their baby Delilah, NBC San Diego reported. She was three-months old. According to the local TV station, police responded to a 911 call concerning an unresponsive infant in the Colina Del Sol neighbourhood in northeastern San Diego at around 11.15pm on Wednesday. When they found the child...
Comments / 0