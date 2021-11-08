CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 MAIN Russian fairy tales

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plots of these fairy tales have become part of the national psyche. Their meaning may seem somewhat obscure today but that in no way diminishes the love and popularity these traditional folk tales still enjoy. A long time ago, when most Russians were illiterate, they invented thousands of...

psychologytoday.com

Growing Up with a Psychopathic Mother is No Fairy Tale

Once upon a time there was Little Snow White and her stepmother, the queen, who in an earlier version of the tale was actually Snow White’s biological mother. How enthralled we were when we read this captivating story. We were engrossed by the cold-hearted, cruel queen who filled us with dread. We were never fully impacted by the queen’s treachery because we believed there would be a happy ending. If instead, we had focused on her personality and conduct, we might have caught our first glimpse of a female psychopath.
KIDS
The Blade

'Anastasia' mines the tale of a Russian duchess who never died

By an accident of history, Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna achieved immortality. The youngest daughter of imperial Russia’s last sovereign, Tsar Nicholas II, was killed alongside her family in 1918. Her remains, however, were not discovered until the 21st century. Between those two endpoints stretched a yawning eternity from which emerged an escapist fantasy of survival buoyed by cinema, television, musicals, and a few imposters.
TOLEDO, OH
The Quietus

The Witching Tale

Katharine Blake and Michael J. York team up for an uncanny slice of rural weirdness. While we’ve all been fretting about masks, tests, and pings, something wild and free has been growing in the woods. Katharine Blake is a singer known for her entrancing voice, used to great and contrasting effect in Mediæval Bæbes and Miranda Sex Garden. Michael J. York is to be found in any number of pioneering alternative music settings, from Coil to the Utopia Strong, via Urthona and Téléplasmiste. Together, they have fused their musical interests into something dark, magical, and strange (or perhaps strænge). Behind an album cover in which the pair sport cowls and sacrificial dresses, they have recorded a set of songs they describe as “a black celebration of the magical power of eroticism – and of its peril.” It’s like being transported to a parallel timeline in which Gregorian chant, acid folk, and Arabic classical music have fused to form the uncanniest music imaginable.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

'Sneakerella' Trailer Reveals a Sole-ful Take on the Classic Fairy Tale Coming to Disney+

If you're one of the cultured few with a penchant for both classic fairy tales and high-tops, you're in luck. Disney has announced a new original title coming to their streaming platform Disney+ on February 18, 2022: Sneakerella, which a tweet by the streamer describes as "the classic fairy tale with new heart and sole." The news was revealed as part of Disney+ Day, which celebrates the second anniversary of the streamer and promises to unveil announcements from every Disney property, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, NatGeo, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
heyuguys.com

Gia Coppola on Mainstream, fairy tales, social media and more

To celebrate the release of Mainstream, which is out now on Digital platforms in the UK, we had the pleasure of sitting down with its writer/director Gia Coppola to find out all about it. Frankie (Maya Hawke) is a young woman at a crossroads, trying to forge her identity and...
MOVIES
film-book.com

A Pair of Paramount Science Fiction Films Get Their Release Dates Shifted

Two Upcoming Science Fiction Films From Paramount Get Pushed Back. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the latest Star Trek project have found their release dates shifted from their originally scheduled opening days. Paramount loves delaying blockbuster movies. Or so it seems. A few months ago, the studio delayed their...
SCIENCE
epicstream.com

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale Episode 5 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch

In Episode 4 of Taisho Otome Fairy Tale, Tamahiko and Yuzu's relationship becomes stronger. In Episode 4 of Taisho Otome Fairy Tale, Tamahiko and Yuzu's relationship becomes stronger and more layered through hardship, while Tamako makes an interesting decision about her future. Episode 5 will take all that one step further, seeing the characters fight for happiness in a rapidly changing Japan.
COMICS
clarkstonnews.com

Underwater tales

Clarkston Junior High School Drama Club brings to life the tale of a mermaid and her adventure to be part of our world in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” this Friday and Saturday. “Ariel wants nothing more than to be human,” said ninth grader Hannah Budzinski, who steps into the...
CLARKSTON, MI
wlrn.org

A Tale of A Morbidly Creative Murder

Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby solves crimes that occur in the wealthy, isolated English county of Midsomer, a picturesque and peaceful place on the outside but one filled with amoral and snobbish eccentrics with all kinds of vices. DEATH BY PERSUASION- When a young girl slips away from a Jane...
TV & VIDEOS
gamespew.com

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Review

“Help Emma and Fenton solve the mystery of the disappearance of Thomas Kane!”, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows asks of you. But if you’re expecting to conduct an investigation, you’ll be sorely disappointed. That’s because Tandem: A Tale of Shadows is in fact a puzzle game. And while the premise...
VIDEO GAMES
ctexaminer.com

Family, Fairy Tales and Human Fears at Wadsworth Atheneum Talk

Family conflict and human fears — both are central themes found in the work of artist Christina Forrer and writer Sabrina Orah Mark. Forrer uses imagery from folk tales and mythology in her vividly-colored tapestries and paintings, bringing to mind characters in fairy tales amidst modern environmental disasters. Orah Mark...
VISUAL ART
Skeptoid

The Cottingley Fairies: Analysis of a Famous Hoax

My first exposure to the Cottingley Fairies was as a young boy, when I eagerly read about them in my book Vampires, Zombies, and Monster Men. Two young girls — who had been about the same age I was when I read about it — had taken a series of photographs between 1917 and 1920 showing themselves in the woods with little six-inch-tall winged fairies dancing around and posing with them. I always thought the pictures looked a little odd; the fairies seemed flat and white, compared to the shaded three-dimensional girls and forest foliage. However, the book also contained what was, to me, absolute proof that these photos did indeed show real fairy creatures: and that's that the experts at Kodak had examined the negatives, and found no evidence of fakery. I considered myself skeptical, but obviously (to me) a 10-year-old boy's skepticism means nothing against actual photographic experts from the Kodak company.
ANIMALS
soconews.org

This Week in H'burg: Fairy Doors.

This Week in H’burg is a weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo. Healdsburg is blessed with ‘fairy doors.’ Here’s one at the Healdsburg Museum...
HEALDSBURG, CA
Paste Magazine

Red Notice Is Bad for Hollywood, and Probably Humanity

For over a century now, the wheel of Hollywood has been continuously cranked by charisma. In the ‘30s and ‘40s, audiences lined up to watch Jimmy Stewart, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, who could dazzle with even the most drab material. More recently, actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence brought masses to the theaters with the snap of their fingers. So what happens, then, when Hollywood’s marquee trio has the combined charisma of a wet paper towel?
MOVIES
AFP

Wilbur Smith: the chronicler of African adventures

Zambia-born novelist Wilbur Smith chronicled dramatic adventures on the African continent, creating internationally-acclaimed fiction that drew on his own action-packed life. Published in 2018, his autobiography "On Leopard Rock" chronicles his own adventures -- the raw material for his fiction -- including being attacked by lions, getting lost in the African bush and crawling through the precarious tunnels of gold mines.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Swashbuckling adventure novelist Wilbur Smith dies aged 88

Zambian-born bestselling adventure author Wilbur Smith has died at his home in South Africa after a decades-long career in writing, his office said. He was 88. With 49 titles under his belt, Smith became a household name, his swashbuckling adventure stories taking readers from tropical islands to the jungles of Africa and even Ancient Egypt and World War II. "Global bestselling author Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side," said a statement released Saturday on the Wilbur Smith Books website as well as by his publishers Bonnier Books UK. "The undisputed and inimitable master of adventure writing, Wilbur Smith's novels have gripped readers for over half a century, selling over 140 million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘Spencer’: Kristen Stewart Tries on Diana’s Crown to Tell a Modern-Day Fairy Tale

Pablo Larraín was attending the 2019 Toronto Film when fate intervened. The Chilean director was there with a new film, Ema, but was already preoccupied with his next project, Spencer, a genre-bending impressionistic portrait of the late Princess Diana in which he wanted Kristen Stewart to star. He happened to be having a coffee meeting at the Hyatt Regency when he spotted the actress’ agent, WME’s Elyse Scherz. He quickly excused himself and chased her down, quite literally. “I ran across the lobby and said, ‘I need to talk to you.’ We knew each other because she also represents Gael García...
MOVIES
Variety

Cinematographer Piotr Sobocinski Creates Trapped Characters in Murder Story ‘Hyacinth’ – Camerimage

In setting the frame for the Cold War Poland thriller “Operation Hyacinth” – which plays in the Polish Films Competition section of this week’s EnergaCamerimage Film Festival – cinematographer Piotr Sobocinski says he found himself in a race against time. The DP, who’s filmed dark stories in critical successes such as “Corpus Christi” and “Hatred,” is not referring to the constraints of the low-budget film’s 27-day shoot when he says he felt his location options were fading fast. Instead, Sobocinski says, he was shocked to learn that some 90% of the Warsaw locations that looked right for a communist-era setting during his...
MOVIES
Birmingham Star

Zakes Mda on his latest novel, set in Lesotho's musical gang wars

Zakes Mda is one of South Africa's best-loved novelists - though he is also a celebrated playwright, children's book author and an increasingly visible painter. His latest novel, Wayfarers' Hymns, is at once full of drama and mirth, set in Lesotho and playing out in the bloody world of famo musicians. At a launch of the book at the University of Pretoria, Dr Nokuthula Mazibuko-Msimang interviewed Mda about it. This is an edited transcription of that interview.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

