Pablo Fornals says West Ham are enjoying proving the cynics wrong and will keep fighting for a top-four finish.The Hammers secured a memorable 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday to go above the Reds champions two seasons ago, and into third place.“It is massive for us,” said Spanish midfielder Fornals. “We never thought at the beginning of the season that we were going to be in this moment right now, but we are really happy and obviously we worked for that.“This is what we did last season and it’s what we are doing this season.“To be fair I don’t...

