CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Short-handed Sixers take win streak into matchup with Knicks

By FLM
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

The depleted Philadelphia 76ers continue to find new ways to win. The Sixers will look to extend their winning streak to seven with a thin roster when they host the New York Knicks on Monday. Philadelphia is expected to be without Ben Simmons (personal reasons) along with Joel Embiid,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers' winning streak ends despite second-half surge

Every aspect of the Sixers’ unenviable situation was apparent Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. Despite a strong second-half comeback, their recent run of shorthanded magic ended along with their six-game winning streak in a 103-96 loss to the Knicks. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe were...
NBA
Norwalk Hour

Randle leads Knicks past short-handed 76ers, 103-96

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points, including eight straight during a key fourth-quarter stretch, to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA’s health and...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Janesville Gazette

Knicks end 76ers' 6-game win streak with Embiid sidelined

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points, including eight straight during a key fourth-quarter stretch, to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA’s health and...
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Look to Build Off Big Win With Cavs Matchup

The Knicks return home after a momentum-building win over the Bucks to face a COVID-hobbled, surprisingly decent Cavs team. After an epic comeback win at Milwaukee on Friday night, the New York Knicks (6-3) are looking to turn the page and prep for the first game of their first back-to-back of the 2021–22 season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Short Handed#The New York Knicks#The Chicago Bulls
warriorscentral.com

NBA Power Rankings: Sixers streaking, Knicks falling back to earth

And don't forget about the Brooklyn Nets, who have won five straight games and have the look of the team many projected to win the title. In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors have continued their hot start to the season, while some weekend magic from Luka Doncic helped the Dallas Mavericks stay in the conference's top three. The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, are fighting to stay in the conference's top eight spots after back-to-back defeats.
NBA
southernillinoisnow.com

Knicks end Sixers’ win streak…Cavaliers guard Sexton has left knee tear, out indefinitely

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks have stopped the Philadelphia 76ers’ winning streak at six games. Julius Randle scored 31 points, including eight straight during a key fourth-quarter stretch that carried the Knicks past the Sixers, 103-96. Randle also had 12 rebounds and RJ Barrett added 15 points in New York’s second win in five games.
NBA
chatsports.com

Podcast: Sixers come up short against Knicks, Joel Embiid OUT, plus the Ben Simmons/Jaylen Brown report

To say Monday was an eventful day for the Philadelphia 76ers would be an understatement. First, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ben Simmons has agreed to meet with the Sixers’ medical team and share more information regarding his mental health. Simmons’ camp opened up the dialogue after the team elected to reinstate the $360,000 fines whenever the former No. 1 overall pick misses a game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy