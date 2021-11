BurgerFi CEO Julio Ramirez joins today's episode of QSRweb to not only share what it took to top the annual list of Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2021, but to give a sneak peek into what is coming up next for the 100-unit brand. He also chats with host and FastCasual editor Cherryh Cansler as well as Mo Chaar, the CEO of Givex, about how the Florida-based burger brand is using loyalty and other technology to improve operations as well as the customer experience.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO