Over the past few days, the hot stove has gotten rather toasty with rumors of the Detroit Tigers checking in on a host of free agent pitchers. Obviously Justin Verlander was the most prominent of that group, but perhaps not the most likely. Former Colorado Rockies starter Jon Gray doesn’t have that kind of upside, but he’s less risky. The Tigers’ pitching coaches did a nice job with their staff in year one, and removed from the unfriendly confines of Coors Field, perhaps Gray could find another gear in Detroit. The Tigers appear to be interested, and so are we, so let’s take a little deeper look into his numbers and future potential.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO