Pfizer to ask for booster shot authorization for anyone 18, older: reports

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Pfizer will be requesting authorization for the use of its COVID-19 booster shot for anyone 18 years old and older.

The Washington Post reported that the company could ask for the authorization as early as this week, but CNN said the timing could be shifted.

The newspaper said the move would likely be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

When asked by the Post, Pfizer spokesman Kit Longley did not confirm the plans, saying there was no update to booster plans.

In August, President Joe Biden said that eventually all adults would be able to get a COVID-19 booster shot and health officials were worried that immunity could wane, CNN reported. Officials are also worried about the holiday season with people traveling and celebrating together, the Post reported.

Currently, COVID-19 booster shots are only authorized for people 65 and older, or if they have a severe risk of getting a coronavirus breakthrough infection and if it has been at least six months since they had their second shot.

Anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster shot two months after getting their dose.

So far about 12.4% of eligible people, or about 24 million people, have gotten a booster shot, CNN reported.

