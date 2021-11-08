CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austria to step up checks as new COVID rules take effect

By associatedpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say they are stepping up police checks to enforce new rules under which unvaccinated people who haven’t had COVID-19 are barred...

Comments / 0

