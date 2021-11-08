CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Deere workers reject deal, continue strike

kiwaradio.com
 7 days ago

IARN — Deere and Company employees this week again rejected a tentative contract agreement. By a vote of 45 percent yes to 55 percent no, United Auto Workers (UAW) John Deere members voted...

kiwaradio.com

KETV.com

John Deere workers to stay on strike, vote down proposed agreement

John Deere workers will stay on strike after union members vote down the proposed agreement. The latest offer included a 10-percent increase in wages immediately a nd a five percent increase in years three and five of the new deal. 55-percent of workers voted no, 45-percent voted yes. After nearly...
LABOR ISSUES
ourquadcities.com

NO AGREEMENT for Deere, UAW – strike will continue

John Deere and the UAW have not reached an agreement, UAW Local 838 announced Tuesday night. Members gathered at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Tuesday for a ratification vote. According to a post on Facebook from UAW Local 281 out of Davenport, the vote was yes, 64%; no, 36%. According...
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
kiwaradio.com

Governor Reynolds extends Harvest Proclamation

IARN — Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 30, 2021. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000...
ECONOMY
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kiwaradio.com

Iowa soybean farmers stay optimistic on soy oil amid supply chain concerns

IARN — Despite ongoing supply chain disruptions across industries, Iowa soybean farmers remain optimistic on the availability of soy oil for buyers and customers. A recent hearing by the U.S. House Agriculture Committee on The Immediate Challenges to Our Nation’s Food Supply Chain sought to address ongoing concerns made by soy farmers and users on issues ranging from labor shortages to transportation delays. While interruptions to the supply chain and workforce continue to hinder many commercial products, Iowa Soybean Association President Robb Ewoldt said soy products remain plentiful.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Local Implement Dealer Wins Sales Award From Implement Manufacturer

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon Implement dealer was presented an award Monday afternoon by the president of a company that manufactures some of the implement lines they sell. Susanne Kinzenbaw Veatch, of Kinze Manufacturing, presented the award to O’Brien County Implement. Kinzenbaw Veatch is the second-generation owner of Iowa-based Kenze...
SHELDON, IA
