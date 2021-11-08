Kewanee City Council Agenda for Monday November 8th, 2021

The Henry and Stark County Health Department has announced that Henry County is back at the COVID-19 warning level following a recent spike in positive cases. According to information provided by the Health Department, the latest IDPH statistics for Henry County have the county with less than 20% of ICU beds available and a test positivity rate in the county at 5.5%. The County is also above the new cases per 100,000 residents metric, giving Henry County at least two COVID-19 red flags. In numbers released last Wednesday, Henry County had added more than 100 new cases in the previous seven days and that has also led to an increase in hospitalizations. As of November 12th, Henry County had a total of 6898 confirmed positive and probable Covid-19 cases. Duane Stevens, Henry County Public Health Administrator states, “It is important our area understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading. Henry County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected. This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town.”

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO