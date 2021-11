There should be little surprise that Terry Woods is a man of honor and allegiance, with a solid commitment to his country and all those around him. After all, he is a decorated Brigadier General in the Air National Guard and spent an illustrious 27-years in the military, flying as a transport and tanker navigator for ten years and advocating for Air National Guard causes at the Pentagon after that. He says he only planned to serve six years.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO