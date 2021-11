On Thursday morning, the Chicago Blackhawks recalled defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to the NHL and assigned forward Reese Johnson to the AHL Rockford IceHogs. Beaudin has skated in five games for the IceHogs this season, tallying three assists with eight shots on goal. He split time between the NHL and AHL last season, skating in nine games and recording two goals and ten points with Rockford, as well as making 19 appearances for the Blackhawks with two goals and six points.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO