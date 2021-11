2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Interior Review | What do you get for $41,100?

The new van from Hyundai looks so cool I can't wait to get behind the wheel. As a car enthusiast, you might be surprised to hear me say I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the new 2021 Hyundai Staria. But I am, and not just because my girlfriend left some furniture at my house that I need to move. I'm genuinely keen to see what's gone into the design of what appears to be a very attractive new people-mover. But I wonder—what do you want to know about the Hyundai Staria?

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO