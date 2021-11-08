CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Draisaitl trolled the Rangers with a wild prediction while the Oilers were losing

By (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last thing you should be doing when you’re losing is chirping the other team that’s beating on you. It’s simply not a good look if you can run your mouth but not score....

Bruins, Oilers honoured the late Colby Cave before Thursday's game

The Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers came together on Thursday night to honour the late Colby Cave, who passed away in April 2020 after suffering a brain bleed. He was 25. Before the game, a video tribute played on the jumbotron, including highlights from his time with both clubs, and it was followed up by a ceremonial puck drop performed by Colby’s wife, Emily.
NHL
Leon Draisaitl dominant as red hot Oilers down Kraken

EDMONTON -- Monday was a night of firsts for the Edmonton Oilers. Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and three other players scored their first of the season as the Oilers continued their hot start with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and...
NHL
Leon Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Seattle Kraken 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their strong start to the season with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night. Oilers 5, Kraken 2: Box Score. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for...
NHL
Leon Draisaitl
Tyson Barrie
Draisaitl OT goal caps Oilers’ 6-5 comeback over Rangers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers set a franchise record when Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner in a 6-5 comeback win over the New York Rangers on Friday night. The Oilers have won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in team history. Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice for Edmonton, which also got goals from Zach Hyman, Tyson Barrie and Connor McDavid. Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 20 of 25 shot in the victory. The Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad scored twice, and Filip Chytil, Kevin Rooney and Chris Kreider also had goals. Alexandar Georgiev had 33 saves.
NHL
Rangers lose to Oilers in overtime after holding three-goal lead

EDMONTON, Alberta — One might have thought that a three-goal lead late in the second period, even against a team with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on it, would have been safe. But it wasn’t on Friday night for the New York Rangers. McDavid made his way through four defenders...
NHL
Oilers rally past Rangers in OT

UNDATED (AP) — The names have changed, but the Edmonton Oilers are creating the same success they enjoyed while winning five Stanley Cups in seven seasons during the mid-to-late 1980s. The Oilers are at team-record 9-1 after scoring four of the last five goals in a 6-5 comeback over the...
NHL
#Oilers#The New York Rangers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

The Oilers look for their third-straight win against the Rangers on Friday when Kevin Lowe's number 4 is retired by the club. The Oilers host the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Friday night, with Kevin Lowe's number 4 set to be raised to the rafters of Rogers Place when his number is retired by the organization.
NHL
McDavid and Draisaitl have combined for just one less goal than the entire Coyotes roster

The Edmonton Oilers and the Arizona Coyotes are experiencing very, very different seasons so far. While the Oilers have lit the lamp all year long and currently sit in 2nd place with 45 total goals (trailing only Florida’s 49), the Coyotes have only managed to score 19 – by far the worst in the league (Boston and Dallas each have 24).
NHL
On Tap: McDavid, Draisaitl try to stay hot for Oilers

Ovechkin can pass Hull on goals list; Flames look to maintain road success. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Friday. Look out for Leon. Connor McDavid, the...
NHL
Leon Draisaitl's swagger may be rubbing off on Connor McDavid

Leon Draisaitl has spent just over half of the current NHL season playing on Connor McDavid's wing during 5-on-5 play, and it appears that the German's confidence may be running off on his captain, who is putting up Hart Trophy numbers once more. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube...
NHL
Edmonton Oilers
New York Rangers
High-scoring Leon Draisaitl, Oilers roll past Bruins, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen...
NHL
Torts shared a strongly-worded take on what McDavid needs to do to win a Stanley Cup

John Tortorella has never been afraid to say it how it is, even when it has come to the best players in the world. His latest victim? Connor McDavid. The 24-year-old is off to a blazing hot start with nine goals and 15 assists in just 24 games, not to mention the Oilers lead the Pacific Division with a 10-2 record. But according to Torts, McDavid will need to make adjustments on the defensive side of the puck if he wants to win a championship.
NHL
Oilers at Blues preview: McDavid, Draisaitl come to town

The Blues’ loss to the Carolina Hurricanes last night was certainly a learning experience for Joel Hofer. The young goaltender, called up while Ville Husso remains on the Covid-19 protocol list, looked good but also seemed to struggle to catch up to the speed of the Canes. The late loss to the Eastern Conference’s best team makes it easy to overlook the goals from Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko, both of which were impressive. The Blues have scoring punch, but even more so than before, it looks like having players out is starting to wear on them, and it’s causing them to slip in the standings. The Blues are now in fourth place in an incredibly stacked Central Division. Going into Saturday’s game they were in first.
