Student Stabbed Near Montgomery Blair High School: Police

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this suspect in the included video. Authorities state that on October 29, 2021, at approximately 4:24 pm, the victim, a 26-year-old female, was driving her vehicle south on the unit block of 21st at Market St when an unknown black male operating a silver Dodge Charger bearing a temporary paper tag 3866-761 came in contact with her vehicle. When both parties pulled over, the operator of the Dodge Charger exited and approached the victim’s vehicle demanding money for the damage. As the victim returned to her vehicle calling police, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the complainant’s front passenger wheel. The suspect then fled in the Dodge Charger and was last seen south on 21st Street. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO