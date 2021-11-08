Irena Zubcevic, MS, Celebrated For Excellence In Sustainable Development

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Irena Zubcevic, MS, is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Born in Zagreb, Croatia, Ms. Zubcevic obtained a Bachelor of Science in linguistics from the University of Zagreb where she also completed a Master of Science in humanities and social sciences. Ms. Zubcevic began her professional career in 1990, at which point she was recruited as an adviser for the Republic of Croatia's Ministry of Information. She subsequently advanced to become the head of the English News Service of the Croatian News Agency, which is also known as HINA, from 1991 until 1992.

Throughout the following 15 years, Ms. Zubcevic found further success as a diplomat, minister plenipotentiary, for the Republic of Croatia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During this period, she also earned a certificate in diplomacy and passed counselor examination at the Croatian Foreign Ministry Diplomatic Academy, obtained a certificate in public diplomacy from the Centre for Diplomatic Studies in Cambridge, England, and a certificate in diplomacy from the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, Austria. In order to solidify her qualification for leadership positions in governmental organizations, Ms. Zubcevic added a certificate in public administration from Harvard University to her formidable array of industry credentials in 2000.

From 2008 until 2016, Ms. Zubcevic thrived as a senior sustainable development officer for the United Nations. She focused on sustainability issues and supported intergovernmental processes in this area including for the UN Conference on Sustainable Development in 2012 and the process that resulted in 2015 in the agreement by all UN Member States on the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development that includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which cover the whole complex field of development within planetary boundaries. Ms. Zubcevic was subsequently promoted first as Director 1 of the Small Island Development States, Ocean and Climate Branch of the Division for Sustainable Development and then to her current position of the Director 1 of the Intergovernmental policy and review of the Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development within the United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Alongside her responsibilities related to sustainable development, Ms. Zubcevic has contributed articles to numerous professional journals and publications, such as the United Nations' Global Sustainable Development Report. She additionally serves as a board member for Global Minnesota and is an active member in the International Society of Sustainability Professionals and Soroptimist International of New York City and the National Association of Professional Women. In 2012, Ms. Zubcevic received a Certificate of Appreciation for Dedicated Service at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She was awarded the 2018 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for the excellence in the field of sustainable development, the 2020 Top Executive and in 2021 a Humanitarian Award from Marquis Who's Who. She is included in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World and Who's Who of Professional Women, and was also awarded the 2019 Top Chief of the Year in Sustainable Development, 2020 Lifetime Achievement in Sustainable Development and 2021 Woman of the Year awards by the International Association of Top Professionals.

Ms. Zubcevic attributes a great deal of her success to her ardent passion for improving the lives of others. In the coming years, she intends to further her efforts to tackle climate change and improve lives of all including young and future generations. Since her personal connection to her work has played an integral role in her professional advancement, Ms. Zubcevic strongly advises young professionals to choose careers that align with their values and goals.

