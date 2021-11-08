CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Irena Zubcevic, MS, Celebrated For Excellence In Sustainable Development

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Irena Zubcevic, MS, is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Born in Zagreb, Croatia, Ms. Zubcevic obtained a Bachelor of Science in linguistics from the University of Zagreb where she also completed a Master of Science in humanities and social sciences. Ms. Zubcevic began her professional career in 1990, at which point she was recruited as an adviser for the Republic of Croatia's Ministry of Information. She subsequently advanced to become the head of the English News Service of the Croatian News Agency, which is also known as HINA, from 1991 until 1992.

Throughout the following 15 years, Ms. Zubcevic found further success as a diplomat, minister plenipotentiary, for the Republic of Croatia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During this period, she also earned a certificate in diplomacy and passed counselor examination at the Croatian Foreign Ministry Diplomatic Academy, obtained a certificate in public diplomacy from the Centre for Diplomatic Studies in Cambridge, England, and a certificate in diplomacy from the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, Austria. In order to solidify her qualification for leadership positions in governmental organizations, Ms. Zubcevic added a certificate in public administration from Harvard University to her formidable array of industry credentials in 2000.

From 2008 until 2016, Ms. Zubcevic thrived as a senior sustainable development officer for the United Nations. She focused on sustainability issues and supported intergovernmental processes in this area including for the UN Conference on Sustainable Development in 2012 and the process that resulted in 2015 in the agreement by all UN Member States on the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development that includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which cover the whole complex field of development within planetary boundaries. Ms. Zubcevic was subsequently promoted first as Director 1 of the Small Island Development States, Ocean and Climate Branch of the Division for Sustainable Development and then to her current position of the Director 1 of the Intergovernmental policy and review of the Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development within the United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Alongside her responsibilities related to sustainable development, Ms. Zubcevic has contributed articles to numerous professional journals and publications, such as the United Nations' Global Sustainable Development Report. She additionally serves as a board member for Global Minnesota and is an active member in the International Society of Sustainability Professionals and Soroptimist International of New York City and the National Association of Professional Women. In 2012, Ms. Zubcevic received a Certificate of Appreciation for Dedicated Service at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She was awarded the 2018 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for the excellence in the field of sustainable development, the 2020 Top Executive and in 2021 a Humanitarian Award from Marquis Who's Who. She is included in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World and Who's Who of Professional Women, and was also awarded the 2019 Top Chief of the Year in Sustainable Development, 2020 Lifetime Achievement in Sustainable Development and 2021 Woman of the Year awards by the International Association of Top Professionals.

Ms. Zubcevic attributes a great deal of her success to her ardent passion for improving the lives of others. In the coming years, she intends to further her efforts to tackle climate change and improve lives of all including young and future generations. Since her personal connection to her work has played an integral role in her professional advancement, Ms. Zubcevic strongly advises young professionals to choose careers that align with their values and goals.

About Marquis Who's Who ® :

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America ® , Marquis Who's Who ® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America ® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis ® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who ® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irena-zubcevic-ms-celebrated-for-excellence-in-sustainable-development-301417927.html

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Antariksh Group bags Indian Excellence Award in developing Logistics Parks

New Delhi (India), November 5 (ANI/PNN): Another award was presented to the Antariksh Group, a leading brand in Logistics Parks at the Indian Excellence Awards 2021 function organized by Abhigyane Foundation in New Delhi. CA L. V. Rathi and Bhagwanji N Patel, the founders of the Antariksh Group, were presented...
ECONOMY
blooloop.com

Sustainability

Blooloop is committed to take action to combat the climate crisis. We feel we are in a unique position to be a valuable platform to highlight sustainability issues, strategies and innovations across the visitor attractions industry worldwide. UN Sustainable Development Goals. In 2015, the United Nations Member States adopted a...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainability#Ms#The University Of Zagreb#Ministry Of Information#The English News Service#The Croatian News Agency#Hina#Harvard University#The United Nations
globallandscapesforum.org

Lessons Learned for Sustainable Development in the MAP Region, Amazonia

Since its inception in the late 1990s, the MAP initiative – a trinational effort to accelerate sustainable forest and land use in the Peruvian, Brazilian and Bolivian Amazon – has been building an evidence base for the effectiveness of transboundary cooperation in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With a special focus on SDGs 13 (Climate Action) and 4 (Quality Education), this session will present key insights and learnings from across the initiative’s 22-year history.
WORLD
The Spokesman-Review

South Landing EcoDistrict wins ‘Sustainable Development of the Year’ award

Spokane’s South Landing EcoDistrict took home a top award at a recent ceremony showcasing commercial real estate projects in the state. The South Landing EcoDistrict was named Sustainable Development of the Year by NAIOP Washington State at its annual Night of the Stars ceremony last week. The NAIOP (National Association...
SPOKANE, WA
BET

The Links, Incorporated Celebrates 75 Years Of Excellence

When Margaret Rosell Hawkins and Sarah Strickland Scott put their heads together to create an organization to support the dreams and aspirations of Black women, they envisioned a group that would foster an appreciation for civic engagement, educational advancement, and cultural relevance. Now, 75 years later, The Links, Inc. continues...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
connectcre.com

Howard Hughes Puts Sustainability First in its Developments

The Howard Hughes Corporation recently released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, showing impactful ESG results from the company’s long-standing stewardship of its communities. In alignment with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, Howard Hughes’ commitment to environmental and social best practices embodies a respect for nature, inclusivity and connectivity.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Toyota Canada Foundation Announces Scholarships For Indigenous Students Pursuing Post-Secondary Education In Automotive Technology

Recipients to be selected and awarded by Indspire's Building Brighter Futures Program. TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Toyota Canada Foundation has announced it will be funding scholarships for Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education in automotive technology. Toyota Canada Foundation scholarship recipients will be selected and awarded by Indspire's...
ADVOCACY
TheStreet

National Gallery Of Canada Joins With Capital Region's National Museums To Require Proof Of Vaccination As Of December 1, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - As of December 1, 2021, the National Gallery of Canada will require all visitors over the age of 12 to present proof of vaccination for general access to the Gallery. A similar policy will be implemented December 1 at the region's other national museums: Canadian Museum of History, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of Nature, and Ingenium-Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Sun Life U.S. Grants $350,000 To Organizations In Support Of Diabetes Programs

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Diabetes Day yesterday, Sun Life U.S. announced the six recipients of the 2021 Team Up Against Diabetes grant program, which supports organizations around the country that offer diabetes prevention and management programs in high-risk and underserved communities. The Team Up grants are among Sun Life's key philanthropic programs to help slow the advancement of diabetes and improve health in communities across the U.S.
CHARITIES
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
timesexaminer.com

Kerry Signals Lane Change on China

It's a cry that rings out behind the barbed wire towers so frequently the Chinese guards are numb to it. "Don't do this -- please, don't do this!" This time, it was a fresh blood -- a Uyghur just hauled into headquarters named Abduweli Ayup. He was crying with terror as police started in, sexually torturing him until he passed out. When he woke, he says he remembers the strangest things, like the flies buzzing around the room. For once, he wished he was one of them. "Because no one can torture them. No one can rape them."
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Where to find courage and defiant hope when our fragile, dewdrop world seems beyond saving

The COP26 climate conference in Glasgow is over. Despite some progress, deep concerns remain about the outcomes. The final pact at least mentions the importance of exiting coal and the door remains open to ratcheting up national targets in 2022. But we’re all still on a long, hard road through wild and unfamiliar landscapes scarred by fires, floods and storms. Accelerating the transition to a just and resilient zero-carbon future remains humanity’s most urgent task. Scientific evidence about global warming trends already locked in is, however, crystal clear: humans and all other species are on a journey into an increasingly...
ENVIRONMENT
ELON University

Black excellence celebrated

The Elon Black Alumni Network came together during Homecoming & Reunion Weekend to celebrate its 25th anniversary and to recognize five outstanding members of the Black community for their contributions to their professions, their local communities and Elon. “Since 2010, we have honored over 40 alumni, faculty and staff with...
ELON, NC
Supermarket News

Sustainable Fisheries Partnership kicks off anniversary celebration

Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) began its 15th anniversary celebration in late October by recognizing its work that led to the establishment of sustainable seafood and transformed how business is done in the retail and seafood industry. To start its six-month celebration, SFP launched a new website and published SFP＠15, a chronicle of the organization’s history and evolution, people and accomplishments.
AGRICULTURE
theloadstar.com

The model way to develop sustainable ports through digitalisation

It has taken a major global crisis to drive home just how important ports are to modern supply chains. Congestion at US ports has spread like wildfire across the globe, acting as a brake on cargo velocity and as an effective vessel capacity cap. Given the importance of ports as...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy