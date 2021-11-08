CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protiviti Launches New Compliance Services Built On Top Of Microsoft Compliance Manager

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti, a global consulting firm and a Microsoft Gold Partner, has launched a suite of new services built on top of Microsoft Compliance Manager to enable continuous control monitoring and risk reduction in the cloud.

The joint solution can help organizations drive comprehensive security, compliance and identity programs.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Protiviti has developed a suite of scalable services to help organizations manage compliance for the multi-cloud. These services can increase visibility, improve risk management and oversight processes, and provide important security posture assessment for making more informed decisions.

"As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), our goal is to bring effective and pragmatic cybersecurity and privacy solutions to the heart of every business organization. Protiviti has extensive experience and a proven history in IT security, risk and compliance. Our new services, powered by Microsoft Compliance Manager, will help our clients increase visibility into their technology and data compliance posture and drive informed and prioritized risk management decisions," said Natalie Fedyuk, a Protiviti managing director and the firm's Global Microsoft Security and Privacy leader.

Compliance Manager is a cross-Microsoft platform that helps organizations meet complex regulatory compliance obligations, including ISO 27001, ISO 27018, CCPA, GDPR, Gramm-Leach-Bliley, HIPAA, NIST 800-53, PCI-DSS, PIPEDA, Sarbanes-Oxley and others. In addition to out-of-the-box functionality, Protiviti's solution uses the extensibility of Microsoft Compliance Manager to enable input and compliance monitoring on non-Microsoft assets, such as custom End User Developed Applications (EUDAs), for a full view of the client environment. Protiviti provides compliance solutions for businesses throughout their compliance journey, utilizing Microsoft-certified workshops and Protiviti's Microsoft Compliance Quick Start.

"The combination of Microsoft Compliance Manager and Protiviti's consulting services can help our customers meet their compliance obligations," said Mandana Javaheri, senior director of Security Partner Development, Microsoft. "The joint solution can help organizations drive comprehensive security, compliance and identity programs, resulting in real business value. We are pleased to partner with Protiviti."

Protiviti Webinar to Demo Microsoft Compliance ManagerOn November 11, 2021, Protiviti will host a complimentary one-hour webinar at 10:00 a.m. PST, which will include a demonstration of how Microsoft Compliance Manager can help businesses understand their compliance progress. Join speakers Antonio Maio, a Protiviti director and nine-time Microsoft MVP, and Jonathan Trillos, a Protiviti associate director and compliance subject-matter expert, when they discuss how to approach compliance from a people, process and technology perspective. Please register for the webinar here.

Speaker Session Available from 2021 Microsoft IgniteTo learn more about Microsoft Compliance Manager and how to use compliance, risk and privacy solutions across a multi-cloud infrastructure, listen to an on-demand recording from the recent Microsoft Ignite conference: The session, titled " Enable multi-cloud compliance, risk and privacy for your organizations," features Protiviti's Trillos along with other Microsoft experts.

Learn more about Protiviti's cybersecurity and privacy services and Microsoft consulting services. Protiviti was previously recognized by Microsoft as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Awards.

About ProtivitiProtiviti ( www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (RHI) - Get Robert Half International Inc. Report. Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Editor's note: Protiviti photos available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-launches-new-compliance-services-built-on-top-of-microsoft-compliance-manager-301418625.html

SOURCE Protiviti

