Health Highlights, Nov. 8, 2021

U.S. reopens borders Monday to vaccinated travelers. The lifting of the travel ban ends more than 18 months of restrictions on international travel. Incoming foreign visitors from dozens of countries must show proof of full vaccination plus a negative COVID test taken within three calendar days of travel.

Eating for one may be tough on older women's hearts. New research shows that senior women who eat by themselves are likely to eat faster and less healthily, which can lead to weight gain, and higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels

.

As pandemic cut air pollution, heart attacks declined. The number of heart attacks among Americans dropped by 6% for every 10 microgram-per-cubic-meter decline in fine particle pollution, researchers found.

Get your dietary fat from plants, not animals, for better heart health. Researchers say people who favored vegetable oils and other plant foods as their source of fat generally had a lower risk of stroke over the years.

U.S. sales of unapproved, potentially unsafe stem cell therapies are booming. A new study found a fourfold jump since 2016 in the availability of the treatments. People who use these treatments are needlessly spending thousands of dollars and putting their health at risk, researchers say.

Court blocks Biden Administration's vaccine mandate for businesses. In a petition filed Friday, a group of businesses, religious groups, advocacy organizations and several states -- including Louisiana and Texas -- argued that the administration had overstepped its authority.