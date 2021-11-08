CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Highlights, Nov. 8, 2021

By Ernie Mundell
HealthDay
HealthDay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145LNf_0cq7Y2qk00

U.S. reopens borders Monday to vaccinated travelers. The lifting of the travel ban ends more than 18 months of restrictions on international travel. Incoming foreign visitors from dozens of countries must show proof of full vaccination plus a negative COVID test taken within three calendar days of travel.

Eating for one may be tough on older women's hearts. New research shows that senior women who eat by themselves are likely to eat faster and less healthily, which can lead to weight gain, and higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels

.

As pandemic cut air pollution, heart attacks declined. The number of heart attacks among Americans dropped by 6% for every 10 microgram-per-cubic-meter decline in fine particle pollution, researchers found.

Get your dietary fat from plants, not animals, for better heart health. Researchers say people who favored vegetable oils and other plant foods as their source of fat generally had a lower risk of stroke over the years.

U.S. sales of unapproved, potentially unsafe stem cell therapies are booming. A new study found a fourfold jump since 2016 in the availability of the treatments. People who use these treatments are needlessly spending thousands of dollars and putting their health at risk, researchers say.

Court blocks Biden Administration's vaccine mandate for businesses. In a petition filed Friday, a group of businesses, religious groups, advocacy organizations and several states -- including Louisiana and Texas -- argued that the administration had overstepped its authority.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Long Island health experts host festival to highlight diabetes, COVID-19

It’s National Diabetes Awareness Month. Millions of people living in the U.S. have diabetes, and many of them don’t even know it. But the good news is that the disease can be managed and prevented. Health experts at Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing hosted the Long Island Health Festival to educate patients about diabetes.  There are two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Patient Voices Highlight Urgency of Achieving Health Equity During AHA Session

A wide-ranging discussion sought to bring greater urgency to achieving health equity during the 2021 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions. Sylvia Martin lives in Compton, California, but her health care fate was sealed in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she was born in 1953. It was a year before the Supreme Court ruling, Brown v. Board of Education, started the very slow process of dismantling the South’s two-tiered education system; it would take until this date in 1960 for young Ruby Bridges, born a year after Martin, to set foot in a formerly all-white New Orleans public school. US Justice Department consent decrees would still govern some school districts and Louisiana’s higher education system 30 years later.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Animals#Vegetable Oils#Covid#Americans#Biden Administration
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Stroke
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Nears ‘High Risk’; Walz Says Vaccination Events Helped Close Gaps Among BIPOC Communities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the state health department is raising concern, calling new COVID-19 case and death numbers “extraordinarily high and concerning” and that a “truly alarming spike in cases” has happened in recent days, the agency reports that there have been 5,123 newly reported positive cases, and 43 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those deaths, one Douglas County resident was in their early 30s. Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday morning that the Minnesota Health Department has hosted more than 1,000 community vaccination events since February, and said the efforts have helped close the...
MINNESOTA STATE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy