We can’t ‘win’ against the climate crisis – so we’re just going to have to adapt instead

It was no deal or a lump of coal at Glasgow climate talks and for Patricia Espinosa the United Nations’ climate secretary, there was no choice.“No deal was the worst possible result there. Nobody wins,” Espinosa said in an interview with The Associated Press Sunday, about 15 hours after nearly 200 nations agreed on what is now being called the Glasgow Climate Pact. The world got a climate deal that outside experts said showed progress, but not success. It didn’t achieve any of the three U.N. goals: Pledges that would cut world carbon dioxide emissions by about half,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO