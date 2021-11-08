CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We can’t ‘win’ against the climate crisis – so we’re just going to have to adapt instead

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith some of the worst wildfires and floods on record, 2021 has sounded the alarm on the need for urgent action to address the impacts of climate...

The Independent

We can’t tackle the climate crisis without investing in a caring economy

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon joined other female world leaders in calling for women and girls to have a more prominent role in addressing climate change. The declaration, backed by the Scottish government and UN Women, acknowledged that women and girls are often disproportionately impacted by climate change.For those of us working towards an inclusive and sustainable economy, it was a welcome move – and one that Downing Street would do well to follow.This autumn has been a busy one for the current government: the Budget, recent net zero strategy and now Cop26. Yet throughout these key moments, we’ve heard more...
‘We have to make a choice’ – what they’re saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP 26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, kicked off on Monday, its task made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree ambitious new commitments. Here are some quotes from participants:. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON.
We Can’t Control Inflation, Yet We Believe We Can Control the Climate

Policymakers can’t keep inflation at 2%, but they think they can keep the world’s temperature from rising 2° Celsius (or 3.6° Fahrenheit). That’s how CLSA’s equity strategist Damian Kestel describes the goings-on at COP26, the United Nations’ climate change conference taking place now in Glasgow, Scotland. The attending leaders and policymakers may look like they’re in control, Kestel said in a Friday note to clients, but “a quick look at debt levels, inflation and yield movements suggest they are increasingly now mere passengers along for the ride and painted into a corner.”
The Independent

UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming

It was no deal or a lump of coal at Glasgow climate talks and for Patricia Espinosa the United Nations’ climate secretary, there was no choice.“No deal was the worst possible result there. Nobody wins,” Espinosa said in an interview with The Associated Press Sunday, about 15 hours after nearly 200 nations agreed on what is now being called the Glasgow Climate Pact. The world got a climate deal that outside experts said showed progress, but not success. It didn’t achieve any of the three U.N. goals: Pledges that would cut world carbon dioxide emissions by about half,...
The Independent

Cop26 did not go anywhere near far enough in agreeing climate action

Two weeks of Cop26 results in world leaders proving, once again, they are incapable of coming together to confront a threat to all humanity. Yes, there are some modifications, gestures, but will even these be realised when you look at the failure of past Cop summits to deliver real action?
This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
AFP

COP26 strikes hard-fought deal but UN says 'not enough'

Nearly 200 nations came together Saturday on a global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiation, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises. Observers said the agreement fell far short of what is needed to avert dangerous warming and help countries adapt or recoup damages from the disasters already unfurling globally.
We can't afford to just build greener. We must build less

As the built environment takes centre stage at COP26, the scale and urgency of the climate crisis and of the industry's responsibility to address it comes into focus. A recent report from the UN's Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction shows that the buildings and construction sector is responsible for 38% of global CO2 emissions.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard

In the run-up to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow host Britain announced one of its goals of the conference was to consign coal to history.That has turned out to be easier said that done. Even saying it — in writing — has turned out to be quite a challenge. Government negotiators in Glasgow have been writing and rewriting a paragraph that spells out that the world needs to phase out coal, along with fossil fuel subsidies, but doesn't set an end date.Here’s a look at the role coal plays in climate change and the energy system, and...
COP26: the Glasgow climate summit demonstrates an appetite for change Australia simply can't ignore

COP26 president Alok Sharma has described the pivotal United Nations talks, which concluded over the weekend, as only a “fragile win” for ambition on climate change. But, against the odds, the summit produced the goods on several important aspects of international climate policy. It resolved tricky outstanding issues for implementing the Paris Agreement. And most importantly, it reinforced the multilateral consensus that much stronger climate action is needed in both the short and long term. Stabilising the climate depends on a lot more than the outcome of multilateral negotiations like Glasgow. But those agreements set a frame for real-world decisions. Here’s...

