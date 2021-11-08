We can’t ‘win’ against the climate crisis – so we’re just going to have to adapt instead

Policymakers can’t keep inflation at 2%, but they think they can keep the world’s temperature from rising 2° Celsius (or 3.6° Fahrenheit). That’s how CLSA’s equity strategist Damian Kestel describes the goings-on at COP26, the United Nations’ climate change conference taking place now in Glasgow, Scotland. The attending leaders and policymakers may look like they’re in control, Kestel said in a Friday note to clients, but “a quick look at debt levels, inflation and yield movements suggest they are increasingly now mere passengers along for the ride and painted into a corner.”
