Kansas State

USGS: Small earthquakes continue to shake north-central Kansas

 7 days ago
SALINE COUNTY —A series of earthquakes continues in central Kansas. The U.S. Geological Survey reported two more...

Gondola proposed to connect Kansas City's downtowns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An overhead gondola would connect the downtowns of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, under a proposal that a planning official is touting. A 15-page preliminary study has been completed, although no money has been committed yet. But Gunnar Hand, the director of planning...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hunting opportunities in Geary County

Brent Frazee is a former outdoor writer for the Kansas City Star and currently writes for the Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Gary McIntosh remembers his first impression when he set eyes on the public hunting land surrounding Milford Lake. “It was like a bird hunter’s dream,” said McIntosh,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Kansas man dead after SUV rollover accident

LINN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Toyota Highlander driven by Thomas E. McCarty, 57, Mound City, was southbound on Kansas 7 just north of Leasure Road. The SUV drifted off the roadway to the right. The...
KANSAS STATE
Many Kan. drivers not traveling for holiday because of gas prices

HUTCHINSON — Gas prices are still above $3 a gallon, but not as far above this week. "We polled some Kansas drivers this month and of those who said they are not planning to travel this Thanksgiving, 26% said that gas prices did play a role in their decision not to travel," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. Most Kansans still are paying less than much of the country.
KANSAS STATE
Junction City, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

