TCEC’s Commitment to Community Members Give Back to Local Communities

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTCEC established Operation Round Up with a mission of giving funds for charitable, educational, or emergency service purposes. Members can voluntarily round their bills up to an even dollar amount, giving them a chance to make a difference in their communities. Though...

www.kscbnews.net

theadvocate.com

4-H week honors the club's commitment to youth, community

Livingston Parish 4-H members celebrated National 4-H Week by flying their 4-H flag at the Livingston Parish Governmental Complex and getting a proclamation honoring the club signed by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks. National 4-H week was celebrated Oct. 3-9, said Christy Sorenson, 4-H agent.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Blandin Employees for Life helps members of the local community deal with cancer-related expenses

In 2006, UPM Blandin employees formed a volunteer American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team and became a top fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, raising over $100,000 between 2006 and 2013. One notable fundraising event during these years was “Paddle for the Cure” in which a few Blandin employees and members of the Itasca Kayakers kayaked the last leg of their Mississippi River trip, which started at Lake Itasca in northern Minnesota, and ended in the Gulf of Mexico. Their efforts benefited the American Cancer Society through their donation to Blandin Relay for Life by raising nearly $10,000 collecting pledges and dedicating a memorial for friends and family who lost their battle to cancer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
KOLD-TV

Community members celebrate sober milestone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“I’ve gone through so many ups and downs but I’ve made it through the obstacles,” said Donna Solano, a graduate of the Pima County Court Drug Program. At the age of 13, Solano started using alcohol, marijuana and cocaine. She spent the last 21 years...
TUCSON, AZ
Southwest Times Record

A time to give back: Thanks for Giving program is an opportunity to serve your community

Families gathered around the table covered in a spread of delicious dishes have much to be thankful for this holiday season. Yet, for nearly 500,000 people experiencing food insecurity in Arkansas, Thanksgiving is another reminder of the difficulties they face putting food on the table. Recognizing this need, Don and...
impact601.com

The Hunter's Edge and community members hold benefit for Johnson family

What seemed to be a normal day for Jody and Shondell Johnson turned to be a life-changing one when their 14-year-old son, Hayden Johnson, fell out due to a seizure. After taking Hayden to the doctor and running tests, they found a mass on his chest with what turned out to be a diagnosis of Leukemia.
ELLISVILLE, MS
county10.com

Locals recognized for making an impact in the community

(Riverton, WY) – Two Riverton students, Tessa Kenyon and Michaela Osborne, and one local business, County 10, were recognized today as part of International Be the Impact Day. Three Fremont County Pure International Pageant participants Angela Westmorland, Payton Westmorland, and Ke’re Merchen spent a portion of their day visiting the...
RIVERTON, WY
WLOS.com

Food packaging competition gives back to the community in big way

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thermo Fisher Scientific's annual food packing competition returned to the mountains in a big way!. On Tuesday, teams of staff members rose to the challenge. "Within Thermo Fisher Scientific, we've got our Communication Action Council," said Senior Financial Analyst Brian Ginter. "We partner with MANNA FoodBank;...
ASHEVILLE, NC
duke.edu

Collaborate With Local Communities Through GradEngage

GradEngage is a fellowship opportunity for graduate and professional school students to engage with Duke’s neighboring communities through projects with a community partner organization that seek to create social change. GradEngage is offered through the Kenan Institute for Ethics. Graduate studies can be all-consuming, and it’s too easy to live...
DURHAM, NC
pendletontimespost.com

Community award honors local family

Dozens of people came together in Lapel recently to honor and recognize the Jack and Jackie Howell family’s years of accomplishments. The family received the first Lapel Community Honor Award, presented during a dinner at Lapel American Legion Post No. 212, Saturday, Oct. 23. The award, the creation of which...
LAPEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Community First Bank wins IBA’s Commitment to Community Award

Community First Bank of Indiana (CFB) has been honored with the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA) Commitment to Community (C2C) Award for outstanding community service performed during 2020. CFB won in the category of banks with assets below $500 million. In 2020 alone, CFB supported over 75 local organizations with hands-on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kankakeetimes.com

Local Mural Display Unity in Community

Olivet Nazarene University issued the following announcement on Nov. 5. United Way, a longtime community partner of Olivet, hosted a mural design competition last spring to create a public symbol of the community’s commitment to racial equity. Allison (Beecher) Freytes ’15 submitted the winning design, which she also painted with the help of Olivet students and staff. The mural debuted on the side of the Mi Casa Authentic Mexican Cuisine restaurant on Oct. 26.
VISUAL ART
theyukonreview.com

Students give back to community via Patriot Project

Sydney Poage, right, and Bella Stewart clear out rock in a landscaping project in preparation for Christmas in the Park Nov. 5. The work was part of Patriot Project, an annual event for Southwest Covenant. Photos / Michael Pineda. From left, Kaila Moody and Allie Sheppard clear out a bush...
ADVOCACY
Racine County Eye

The Community Buzz: What’s Up With Local Nonprofits

For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here. Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find among our local nonprofits:. November is National Family Caregivers Month. Known as the “invisible workforce,” caregivers are constantly on the job without much recognition or thanks. According to AARP, 64% of caregivers find the job of caring for a loved one is “emotionally stressful.” Take a moment to read up on the realities of daily caregiving from Family Caregiver Alliance’s website and visit the Senior Companion Program, Inc. on Facebook below.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Herald Tribune

Season of Sharing: A commitment to community care

How has your life changed since 2020? Did you change jobs? Move into a new home? Welcome a child or grandchild?. If you answered yes to any of these significant moments, we hope they have been joyous ones to be celebrated. For many in our region, though, changes like these can upend already precarious daily lives where a single paycheck is the only thing separating people from difficult choices, such as where they will sleep or whether to pay for daycare or the light bill.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Giving Thanks for a Pet-Loving Community

Because of your support, we are able to help decrease cat and dog overpopulation, and we are thankful. For almost 50 years, Yavapai Humane Society has been proud and honored to be a part of this amazing pet loving community. We’re here because of the generosity of our donors and our community partners, who continue to support us and our mission to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of companion animals. Through thick and thin, you’ve all been here for us and we want to take this opportunity to thank you for all you do for us. Whether you are a one-time donor, a regular monthly donor or an annual donor, you all matter to us. Some of you have joined our Planned Giving Program and have made provisions for us in your will or estate. You all matter to us, and we are thankful.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

