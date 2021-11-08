TCEC’s Commitment to Community Members Give Back to Local Communities

Because of your support, we are able to help decrease cat and dog overpopulation, and we are thankful. For almost 50 years, Yavapai Humane Society has been proud and honored to be a part of this amazing pet loving community. We’re here because of the generosity of our donors and our community partners, who continue to support us and our mission to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of companion animals. Through thick and thin, you’ve all been here for us and we want to take this opportunity to thank you for all you do for us. Whether you are a one-time donor, a regular monthly donor or an annual donor, you all matter to us. Some of you have joined our Planned Giving Program and have made provisions for us in your will or estate. You all matter to us, and we are thankful.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO