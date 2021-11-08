CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston police chief personally warned Travis Scott about crowd before deadly Astroworld concert: report

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

In the hours leading up to Friday’s fatal Astroworld concert, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was nervous.

The last time local rapper Travis Scott had hosted the festival, in 2019, three people had been trampled. Extra precautions had been put in place for this year’s show, including ramped-up security, but still, Finner was nervous.

So much so that he visited the 30-year-old in his trailer Friday afternoon to warn him about the dangers of his frenetic crowd, the New York Times reported late Sunday.

Hours later, eight people, including two teenagers, were dead.

Investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened before and during the show that caused the mad rush, but many have blamed Scott himself, who was previously charged in 2015 and 2017 for causing riots during his concerts.

“The one person who can really call for and get a tactical pause when something goes wrong is that performer. They have that bully pulpit and they have a responsibility,” Fire Chief Samuel Peña told the Times . “If somebody would have said, ‘Hey, shut this thing down and turn on the lights until this thing gets corrected’ — and that coming from the person with the mic — I think could have been very helpful.”

Scott paused his show several times as the crowd grew rowdier Friday, but continued the performance each time, even as an ambulance tried to make its way through the madness.

“Any time I can make out anything that’s going on, I’d stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know?” he said in an Instagram video Saturday night. “I could never imagine this situation.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYC federal jail is run by ‘soulless a--holes’ who removed basketball hoops from the recreation yard, accused CIA leaker says

Brooklyn’s federal jail is run by “ruthless, soulless a—holes,” who took away a basketball hoop for high-security inmates for no reason other than to torture them, said an accused CIA leaker who was recently transferred to the lockup. Josh Schulte — who is accused of spilling huge amounts of top secret data to WikiLeaks — was recently transferred from the shuttered Manhattan federal jail to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man walking in subway tunnel near Grand Central Terminal fatally struck by train

A man walking in a subway tunnel near Grand Central Terminal in Midtown was fatally struck by a train Monday morning, police said. The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was hit by a Hudson Yards-bound No. 7 train about 6:05 a.m. He died at the scene, police said. It was not immediately clear what the victim was doing on the tracks. ©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy