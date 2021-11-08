CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. Postal Service Introduces Pen Pal Project

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service is working with WeAreTeachers to introduce The USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for students in grades three to five, this 2021-2022 school year.

The USPS Pen Pal Project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the country the opportunity to partner with matched classes to write 1 million letters with the goal of building friendships and understanding diverse perspectives.

Each participating classroom will receive a USPS Pen Pal Project kit with a teaching poster, cards, and envelopes. By participating in the program, students will improve their writing, communication, and collaboration skills.

WeAreTeachers offers daily articles, videos and giveaways for educators.

"WeAreTeachers is so excited to work with USPS on this unique program that will share free resources with teachers and give 25,000 classrooms of students the opportunity to have a pen pal experience and build friendships and understanding across the United States," said Dana Truby, the company's editorial director.

U.S. public, charter, and private school teachers are invited to join The USPS Pen Pal Project. More information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign their classes up for the project, is available at WeAreTeachers.com .

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel , like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com .

Contact: Felicia Lott(C) 703-589-7648 felicia.m.lott@usps.gov usps.com/news

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-introduces-pen-pal-project-301418621.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
PennLive.com

U.S. Postal Service reveals new stamp designs for 2022

The U.S. Postal Service today unveiled some of the new stamp designs for 2022 that include history makers, a musician, flowers and fruit and two new “Love” stamps. “The new 2022 stamps are miniature works of art, designed to be educational and appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker. “As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history. The vivid colors and unique designs of this year’s selections will add a special touch of beauty on your envelopes.”
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Editorial: Reform the postal service

The U.S. Postal Service was long a bright spot in the federal government, flourishing no matter which party was in office. It was an institution that could be relied upon and respected. Most Americans took its integrity, efficiency and good work for granted. It was there when we needed it...
U.S. POLITICS
kvrr.com

US Postal Service is looks to fill 45 positions in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The United States Postal Service held a job fair in Downtown Fargo to try to fill 45 open positions. People were helped by current staff through the application process and were provided information on job descriptions and potential benefits. These positions range from $15 to $19 in base pay.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#U S#Pen Pal#Pinterest#The U S Postal Service#Weareteachers Com#The Usps Newsroom#Linkedin#Postal Posts#Usps Com#Facts Usps Com
ktwb.com

U.S. Postal Service reports $4.9 billion 2021 net loss

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) on Wednesday reported a net loss of $4.9 billion for the year ending Sept. 30, narrowing its losses over the prior year. USPS’s operating revenue was $77 billion for the 2021 budget year, an increase of $3.9 billion, or 5.3%. It...
POLITICS
froggyweb.com

U.S. Postal Service warns vaccine rules could affect deliveries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Postal Service raised concerns on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s new rules requiring large employers to require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing could result in “high levels of absenteeism” and affect deliveries. Last week, the Labor Department issued rules https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/bidens-vaccine-mandate-be-enforced-after-new-year-offering-us-companies-relief-2021-11-04 that require businesses with 100...
INDUSTRY
KETV.com

'Tis the season for the US Postal Service

It's not even Thanksgiving and the U.S. Postal Service is advocating for early holiday shipping. Spokesperson Mark Inglett says the Postal Service shipped 1.1 billion packages last holiday season. He says customers are already shopping and shipping online, so customers should take advantage of the service's Click-N-Ship. "It's so much...
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Postal Service trims losses slightly as pandemic changes take root

The flood of financial losses at the U.S. Postal Service eased slightly in 2021 compared to last year, due in part to an economy rebounding from pandemic shutdowns and in part to higher package demand driven by e-commerce, USPS said today. By its own accounting methods, the agency reporting an...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

DeJoy says the U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver a successful holiday season

U.S. postal customers will not have to endure a repeat of the delay-plagued 2020 holiday season, according to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. "We are ready" for the looming peak season, when millions of Americans will mail and receive packages, cards and letters, DeJoy said Wednesday, during a meeting of the U.S. Postal Service's board of governors.
POLITICS
Benzinga

PAE Secures $63.5M US Postal Service Contract

PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) has secured a contract supporting the U.S. Postal Service at the Mail Transport Equipment Service Center in Los Angeles. The contract is valued at $63.5 million if all options are exercised. The three-year base contract may be extended to seven years through two options and includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox5dc.com

Postal Service says 'send packages early' this holiday season

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service set a new record for shipping during the 2020 holiday season – with 13 billion letters, cards and packages being delivered. And this upcoming season they don’t expect much of a drop-off. The Postal Service says it will expand its service, but if you want to make sure that your nephew gets his new toys, you’d better send it early.
WASHINGTON, DC
myfox28columbus.com

United States Postal Service shares 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sending gifts this holiday season? The United States Postal Service is urging customers to send holiday packages as early as possible. In the peak 2021 season, which includes the period between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, the Postal Service will deliver more mail and packages to homes than any other shipper. It's anticipated that between 850 million and 950 million packages will be delivered for the holidays.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. Postal Service to raise prices on Priority Mail, as Postmaster General says 'We are Ready!' for the holidays

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday that it has filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission for price increases to certain shipping services, starting Jan. 9, 2022, as part of the Delivering For America Plan to reverse a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years. The proposed price increases would raise prices by 3.1% for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express services. Among the proposed changes, the price would increase for a small flat-rate box to $9.45 from $8.45, for a regular flat-rate envelope to $8.95 from $7.95, for a legal flat-rate envelope to $9.25 from $8.25 and or a padded flat-rate envelope to $9.65 from $8.55. The announcement comes after the USPS reported a 2021 net loss that was nearly cut in half from a year ago to $4.9 billion. Separately, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said during the Postal Service Board of Governors meeting, "Regarding the peak season -- I want to begin with three words -- We are Ready!" He added: "Rapid additions of facilities, equipment and modes of transportation, as well as significant efforts to stabilize our workforce are near complete."
INDUSTRY
Albany Herald

RALPH NADER: Congress should act to improve postal service

The preventable plight of the U.S. Postal Service, with its more than 30,000 post offices, is an important issue for all Americans. When President Trump’s donor and henchman Louis DeJoy became postmaster general in 2020, he started to dismantle the agency. Thousands of citizens responded by participating in demonstrations that revealed a deep civic commitment to preserving the people’s post office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy