NEEDHAM (CBS) – “Today was the day I got my first vaccine shot,” said Charlie Gangi, as he held up his COVID-19 vaccination card. So have hundreds of other 5 to 11-year-olds who’ve already gotten their shots at the Needham Vaccination Center. “Something that over the last couple of months, we’ve all been hoping for, so feels good to be out here today,” said one mom.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO