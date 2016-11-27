ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 6

Related
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNN

Opinion: The most underestimated president in recent history

The midterms make clear that Biden is a much stronger president than he is often given credit for, writes Julian Zelizer. After two years of speculation about whether Biden should run for a second term, the outcome should also give Democrats reason to believe that a two-term, transformative presidency is already underway.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says 'Saturday Night Live' Will Be Canceled After Jan 6 Sketch

Donald Trump has once again suggested that Saturday Night Live will be canceled, days after it lampooned the January 6 committee's ninth and possible final hearing. In a statement on Truth Social, the former president reverted back to his common tactic of attacking a TV show or news network he does not like by suggesting it is suffering from low ratings, as well as saying the long-running sketch show is no longer "funny or smart."
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
The Independent

‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’

A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.The event, held to support the Senator Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign, featured flowery commentary from the Florida congressman, where he heaped praise on the former president and classified him as the ultimate “closer” in US politics.“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said the GOP congressman, a conclusion that earned him a...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy