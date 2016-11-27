Read full article on original website
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
How Nancy Pelosi is trying to trick Donald Trump into testifying before the January 6 committee
The January 6 committee officially subpoenaed Donald Trump last week, although its members likely would acknowledge that getting the former President to testify is something of a long shot.
Opinion: The most underestimated president in recent history
The midterms make clear that Biden is a much stronger president than he is often given credit for, writes Julian Zelizer. After two years of speculation about whether Biden should run for a second term, the outcome should also give Democrats reason to believe that a two-term, transformative presidency is already underway.
Detained Americans Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about recent cases of foreign governments detaining US citizens.
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
Donald Trump Says 'Saturday Night Live' Will Be Canceled After Jan 6 Sketch
Donald Trump has once again suggested that Saturday Night Live will be canceled, days after it lampooned the January 6 committee's ninth and possible final hearing. In a statement on Truth Social, the former president reverted back to his common tactic of attacking a TV show or news network he does not like by suggesting it is suffering from low ratings, as well as saying the long-running sketch show is no longer "funny or smart."
Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden
GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee will not let Trump turn his testimony into a ‘circus’ or ‘food fight’
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won't be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a 'circus'. Liz Cheney has vowed that the House January 6 select committee will not allow former president Donald Trump to turn his testimony into a “circus”. The Wyoming Republican made the assurance in...
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.
4 Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse Roe get warm reception at Federalist Society dinner
Four Supreme Court justices who voted to strike down Roe v. Wade joined the Federalist Society Thursday night as the conservative legal group celebrated its 40th anniversary and resoundingly applauded the high court's June decision.
We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Elon Musk And Twitter Now—Is He Serious?!
Donald Trump‘s tumultuous relationship with Twitter has reached a new point. Last week, news of controversial billionaire Elon Musk purchasing and taking over Twitter made a plethora of headlines, and the twice-impeached former president weighed in on the matter, as well. Trump’s Statement. Trump, 76, issued the following...
‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’
A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.The event, held to support the Senator Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign, featured flowery commentary from the Florida congressman, where he heaped praise on the former president and classified him as the ultimate “closer” in US politics.“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said the GOP congressman, a conclusion that earned him a...
How Rich Is Melania Trump?
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned. The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
Russian broadcaster that argued for drowning Ukrainian children wants Elon Musk to reverse Twitter ban
The head of Russia Today took to Twitter personally to ask the Tesla CEO and free speech absolutist for help in spreading the Kremlin’s pro-war message.
SEAN HANNITY: Nancy Pelosi is clearly not in touch with reality
Sean Hannity discusses how even Nancy Peolosi is "more lucid" than Joe Biden and how the president is unfit for his role on "Hannity."
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
