CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Firefighters' Blood Pressure Can Rise When Duty Calls

HealthDay
HealthDay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9Dme_0cq7T2k700

MONDAY, Nov. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Working in an already dangerous environment, the blood pressure of firefighters jumps when they get an emergency call, new research shows.

That could be risky for those who already have high blood pressure, experts say.

"All emergency and first responders should be aware of their health," said senior author Deborah Feairheller, director of the clinical cardiac program at the University of New Hampshire. "They should know what their typical blood pressure level is and be aware of how it fluctuates. Most important, if they have high blood pressure, they should make sure it is well-controlled."

While almost half of American adults have high blood pressure, the rate is much higher among firefighters.

"The current data show that almost 75% of firefighters have hypertension, and less than 25% have their blood pressure under control," Feairheller said.

High blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, and more than half of deaths among firefighters in the line of duty are related to heart disease, the American Heart Association is (AHA) noted.

For the study, 41 volunteer and city firefighters from suburban Philadelphia and the Dover, N.H., area wore portable blood pressure monitors during an on-call shift lasting at least 12 straight hours.

In addition to the automatic blood pressure readings, participants were asked to trigger the monitor to take a reading whenever there was an emergency call or they were in a stressful situation.

Participants included 37 men and four women (average age: about 41). All were white, had high blood pressure and were overweight or obese. They had an average of nearly 17 years of job experience.

While wearing the monitor, their average blood pressure was 131/79.3 mm Hg and average heart rate was 75.7 beats per minute. (A normal blood pressure is below 120/80.)

On average, systolic (top number) blood pressure jumped 19.2 mm Hg with fire calls and 18.7 mm Hg with medical calls. Diastolic (lower number) blood pressure rose 10.5 mm Hg with fire calls and 16.5 mm Hg with medical calls, compared with readings immediately before the calls.

Systolic blood pressure is the force your heart exerts on the arteries as it beats; diastolic blood pressure measures force in between beats.

The researchers found that compared with firefighters' average readings, systolic blood pressure was 9% higher during fire calls, and diastolic blood pressure was 9% higher during medical calls.

Average heart rate rose 10 beats per minute with fire calls and 15 beats per minute for medical calls.

There were no significant differences in blood pressure, heart rate or blood pressure surge levels when comparing responses among fire calls, medical calls, riding in an emergency vehicle or false alarms.

The findings will be presented Saturday at the online annual meeting of the AHA. Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"The public knows the value that emergency responders provide to communities," Feairheller said in an AHA news release. "We hope to increase awareness that many firefighters have hypertension and that their blood pressure can increase to very dangerous levels when responding to emergency calls."

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has more on high blood pressure.

SOURCE: American Heart Association, news release, Nov. 5, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systolic Blood Pressure#Diastolic Blood Pressure#Healthday News#American
spring.org.uk

A Major Cause Of High Blood Pressure

About half of American adults are affected by hypertension and it is a major factor in 82,000 deaths each year. People who do long hours at work are most likely to have masked hypertension, which is a hidden type of high blood pressure. Masked hypertension usually goes undetected by doctors...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

The best blood pressure monitor for 2021

If you're health-conscious, blood pressure is an important data point in painting a picture of your overall health. People who have hypertension or high blood pressure already know this, as they're at a higher risk of experiencing heart attack or heart disease, and being aware of any unusual spikes can be life-saving. That said, everyone could benefit from keeping track of their blood pressure. After all, if you monitor your blood pressure and heart rate, you can establish a baseline you can refer to in the event of a health issue. For the unaware, normal blood pressure is less than 120/80 mmHg.
HEALTH
bigrapidsnews.com

National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
marthastewart.com

Adding Just One to Two Extra Teaspoons of Herbs and Spices to Your Meals Can Help Decrease Blood Pressure

Adding a hint of basil here and a dash of oregano there will undoubtedly boost the flavor in your meals, but according to a new study conducted by Penn State University and Texas Tech University researchers and featured in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, putting an extra teaspoon of herbs and spices when prepping your food will also decrease blood pressure. Specifically, the team found that including an additional six-and-a-half grams (nearly a teaspoon and a half) of seasonings in a daily amount of food can lower systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy