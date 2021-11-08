1 dead, another injured after a traffic collision on Arby Avenue; Jonathan Wilson arrested for DUI (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday, a single-vehicle accident killed one person and injured another on Arby Avenue while officers arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Wilson on suspicion of DUI.

The fatal car crash took place at 3 p.m. near the intersection with Babiana Street. The early reports showed that Wilson was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y westbound on Arby Avenue at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached the intersection, its underside contacted the roadway surface due to elevation change. The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne and spin. The vehicle continued to rotate when it landed.

The car came to a stop on the north side of Arby Avenue and hit a wall in three different sections. The back seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle in the process. The victim was declared dead at the scene by the officials. Medics transported his 24-year-old second passenger to UMC with major injuries. There were 4 people in the car at the time of the accident. Police later arrested Wilson and charged him with DUI and reckless driving.

An investigation is ongoing.

