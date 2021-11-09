CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

France's right-wing Republicans target Macron in first election debate

By Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS, Adam PLOWRIGHT
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUU0j_0cq7Ssrp00
His supporters promote Barnier as a possible 'French Joe Biden' /AFP

French right-wing presidential candidates vying to clinch the nomination for the Republicans party took aim at President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in the first of several televised debates they hope will energise their flagging campaigns.

More than 100,000 card-carrying members of the party, which traces its roots back to post-war leader Charles de Gaulle, will choose their nominee at a congress on December 4.

Five candidates took part in three hours of debate on Monday night that saw broad consensus on traditional right-wing themes such as immigration, delinquency and radical Islam -- as well as the perceived inadequacies of Macron.

Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier called security "the main failure of this presidential term", while regional leader Valerie Pecresse accused the 43-year-old head of state of "burning up our cash" with his management of the Covid-19 crisis.

Xavier Bertrand, seen by the Republicans rank-and-file as the most credible candidate before the debate, blamed Macron for the emergence of far-right pundit Eric Zemmour whose radical rhetoric has shaken up the presidential race.

"French people want to turn the page on Macron because he's failed. I'm convinced I'm the one who can beat him. It's not the extremes that can beat him," Bertrand concluded.

Polls currently suggest that none of the Republicans (LR) candidates will make it past the first round of the two-stage election in what would mark another crushing setback for a party which counts de Gaulle, Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy as past presidents.

Macron is widely seen as the favourite to win next April, though analysts warn that the election remains highly unpredictable.

Part of the problem for the Republicans is the number of defections of senior figures over the last five years to Macron's centrist camp, while Zemmour is also seen as draining conservatives away from the party, analysts say.

Sarkozy, who remains popular among right-wing voters, has been convicted twice this year, effectively ending any chances he has of attempting another comeback after a first failed try five years ago.

- Momentum -

In the run-up to the debate, Barnier had benefited from a flurry of positive headlines about his chances of clinching the nomination for LR, with some media reports referring to him as favourite.

Supporters had promoted the 70-year-old as a possible "French Joe Biden" -- a moderate, grey-haired statesman capable of uniting his divided political family.

In one of few clashes, he was attacked by Pecresse and Bertrand over his proposal for a moratorium on immigration, which he revealed would mean merely reductions in the number of visas granted to foreigners, rather than zero immigration.

"My friends are pretending to not understand my moratorium," he complained.

Of the three leading candidates, Bertrand, the moderate head of the northern Hauts-de-France region, is seen by 54 percent of LR members as "in a position to win the presidency", according to a poll released Monday.

Only 26 percent saw Barnier as best placed, and 16 percent favoured Pecresse, the head of the greater Paris region.

But Bertrand publicly quit the party in 2017 and had intended to shun the primary and run as an independent, only to relent last month under pressure.

Analysts say this could count against him in the nominating process, whereas Barnier is seen as having shown loyalty to the party over a decades-long career that has taken him from his home in the French Alps to Paris and then Brussels.

In 2017, the party suffered humiliation and disappointment when its presidential candidate, Francois Fillon, became embroiled in multiple financial scandals which saw the hardline former prime minister eliminated in the first round.

IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

Macron’s deadline looms in UK-France fishing dispute

France is set to take punitive action on Tuesday as the UK refused to “roll over” in a dispute over post-Brexit licences to fish in British waters. Downing Street said it had “robust” contingency plans in place if Emmanuel Macron’s government carries out threats to disrupt trade from midnight. Foreign...
ECONOMY
AFP

Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis 'misguided': Erdogan aide

Blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian crisis at the Polish border with Belarus is "misguided", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday. But Erdogan's foreign policy aide Ibrahim Kalin said accusations that Turkey somehow contributed to the border crisis were unjust.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Argentina votes in bellwether legislative election

Argentinians choose new lawmakers Sunday in a vote that could determine President Alberto Fernandez's ability to govern effectively for the remaining two years of his term, marked so far by economic hardship worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. But public discontent with his government has been growing in a country in recession since 2018 and registering a GDP drop of 9.9 percent last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

