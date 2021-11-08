CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chris Christie: Phil Murphy’s Crazy Liberal Policies Rejected by Voters

By Phil Stilton
 7 days ago
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy might have won the war last week on Election, but his party lost the war. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said the loss of seats by Democrats in the state senate and assembly is proof that New Jerseyans have rejected his ‘crazy...

CBS Philly

Jack Ciattarelli Concedes New Jersey Governor’s Race To Phil Murphy, Vows To Run Again In 2025

SOMERSET COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Republican Jack Ciattarelli conceded the governor’s race in New Jersey to incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday and revealed his future plans. Ciattarelli, a former state Assembly member, confirmed that he will run again for New Jersey governor in 2025. As for the current race, it was much closer than many expected. The Republican defended the delay in conceding, saying Friday that he decided to call it quits only after it became clear there was no path to victory. Ciattarelli conceded in his hometown of Raritan Borough in Somerset County. At his side were his wife Melinda and his running mate, former New Jersey state Senator and Philadelphia television news anchor, Diane Allen. “I called Gov. Murphy earlier today and congratulated him on his reelection and wished him well in serving the people of New Jersey,” Ciattarelli said. “I do not see the result of this election as a failure. On the contrary, I am proud of what our campaign accomplished, proud of how we helped reinvigorate the Republican Party and mobilize new people who’ve never been involved before. … That’s exactly my plan, I’ll be running for governor.” Ciattarelli campaigned on lowering property taxes and relaxing COVID-19 mandates.
Phil Murphy proposes 9-mile long State Park in New Jersey’s densely populated urban center

BLOOMFIELD – Governor Phil Murphy, joined by state and local officials, today announced the State’s intention to purchase nearly nine miles of property stretching from Jersey City to Montclair, for the creation of New Jersey’s first new state park since 2006. The announcement follows years of advocacy for the acquisition and transformation of the now abandoned former Boonton rail alignment as a multi-modal transit and recreational trail corridor that crosses above both the Passaic and Hackensack Rivers.
New York Post

GOP senator says voters in ‘rejection election’ turned back on Democrats’ policies

Sen. John Barrasso called last Tuesday’s races the “rejection election” because American voters turned back Democrats’ radical policies. “It was a rejection election. Voters overwhelmingly across the country rejected these radical policies of the Democrats, which have caused inflation, rising prices, open borders. And now they want to raise taxes even higher,” Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”
Phil Murphy’s lead grows as Jack Ciattarelli promises to dig in for the long haul

Ballots in New Jersey’s 2021 gubernatorial election continue to be counted, but few are left, and at this point, there’s no path for Jack Ciattarelli to catch up to his opponent Phil Murphy. Ciattarelli is the GOP candidate that maintained a razor-thin lead over his Democrat opponent on election night, but as votes continued to be tallied, he lost his lead by morning and on Saturday, four days after polls closed, Murphy leads the race by nearly 3 points.
