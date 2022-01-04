10 Magical Photos Of 2022’s First Glowing Sunset In NYC

Talk about starting the new year off right, we’re taking last night’s magical sunset as a good omen for 2022.

If you took a look outside last night you would have seen beautiful shades of red, orange, and pink painting the NYC sky.

Though sunset was even before dinner time (4:41 pm!), it was too pretty to be upset about it getting dark so early in the day. And if you missed it, have no fear, because we have collected the most jaw-dropping, magical photos of 2022’s first glowing sunset in NYC.

