Presidential Election

Pouting Trump Threatened to Leave GOP and Start His Own Party While Leaving White House: Report

By Ryan Bort
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVPBM_0cq7QN1400

Donald Trump was whining until the bitter end.

The former president on his last day in office threatened to leave the GOP and start a new party in an effort to get back at the Republicans he felt abandoned him, according to Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show , a new book from Jonathan Karl due out later this month.

He did so during a conversation with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel , who had called Trump to wish him well as he left the White House. The call took place shortly after Trump boarded Air Force One for his last flight on as president, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the incident. Trump was not happy.

“I’m done,” he reportedly told McDaniel. “I’m starting my own party.”

McDaniel responded by telling Trump that he couldn’t do that and that he if did the party would lose forever. “Exactly,” Trump said. “You lose forever without me. I don’t care.”

“This is what Republicans deserve for not sticking up for me,” Trump added.

Trump World often complained about the RNC as his presidency was winding down, and the president has continued to do so since he left office. He wrote in March that the committee was comprised of “fools” who “do not have the GOP’s best interests in mind” while griping about the RNC using his image to raise money. “No more money for RINOS,” Trump wrote. “They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness.”

RINOs is short for Republicans In Name Only — or, as Trump would have it, Republicans who have not pledged their souls to Trump.

Karl writes in his book that Trump’s threat to leave the party on Jan. 20 was not an idle one, and that he was letting McDaniel know that he had already made a decision to jump ship. He hadn’t really thought the decision through, though. In the ensuing days, RNC leadership, including McDaniel, informed the newly former president of the consequences of going solo, including that the party would immediately stop paying his legal bills for election challenges. He would also be deprived of the party’s mailing list, which brought in so much money that it was estimated to be worth $100 million, Karl writes.

Days later, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to the party.

McDaniel and Trump have both denied Karl’s reporting.

“This is false, I have never threatened President Trump with anything,” McDaniel told ABC News. “He and I have a great relationship. We have worked tirelessly together to elect Republicans up and down the ballot, and will continue to do so.”

“ABC Non News and 3rd rate reporter Jonathan Karl have been writing fake news about me from the beginning of my political career,” said in a statement to ABC News. “Just look at what has now been revealed about the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. It was a made up and totally fabricated scam and the lamestream media knew it. It just never ends!”

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Bashes Report That McConnell Schemed to Get Him Disinvited From Biden’s Inauguration

UPDATE: Trump has responded to Jonathan Karl’s report suggesting he announced he was not attending President Biden’s inauguration only after he received word that Mitch McConnell was working to disinvite him. “From Election Day, November 3rd, the day I realized that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged, I would never have agreed to go to Joe Biden’s Inauguration,” he wrote in a statement released Monday. “This decision was mine, and mine alone. The old broken-down Crow, Mitch McConnell, had nothing to do with it.” NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "From Election Day, November 3rd, the day I realized that the 2020 Presidential Election was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Mnuchin and Pompeo Discussed a Plan to Oust Trump from Office on Jan. 6: Report

Steve Mnuchin and Mike Pompeo discussed a plan to remove Trump from office after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to Jonathan Karl’s new book Betrayal, which chronicles the final days of the former president’s time in office. Then-Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reportedly called then-Secretary of State Pompeo on the evening of Jan. 6 to suggest using the 25th Amendment, which outlines the protocols for how to replace the president or vice president in the event of their death, removal from office, resignation, or incapacitation. “I learned that Mnuchin had several conversations about the 25th Amendment and, further, that Mike Pompeo actually asked...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump: ‘Hang Mike Pence’ Chants Were Just People Using ‘Common Sense’

Donald Trump has long defended his supporters who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6. He took it a step further in new interview audio published Friday morning by Axios, defending those among them who were chanting for Mike Pence to be hanged. “Well, the people were very angry,” he told Jonathan Karl, whose new book Betrayal chronicles the final days of the Trump’s time in office. “Because it’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect … If you know a vote if fraudulent, how can you pass along a fraudulent vote to Congress? When I interviewed Trump for "Betrayal" and asked...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Russia#Gop#Start His Own Party#The White House#Trump World#Rnc#Rinos#The Republican Party
MSNBC

Asked about 'hang Mike Pence' chant, Trump gives the wrong answer

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump at least pretended to be bothered by the riot. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the events from a day earlier as a "heinous attack." Before leaving office, he added, "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."
POTUS
Washington Post

The Hatch Act report is damning — of more than Trump’s White House

A federal investigation has now confirmed what the whole country saw for itself: President Donald Trump’s tenure was a parade of violations of the Hatch Act, the law that prohibits mixing governing with campaigning. The report is damning, not only of the previous administration but also of today’s toothless enforcement regime.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

‘We Killed Herman Cain’: New Book Paints Damning Portrait of How Trump’s Team Bungled Tulsa Rally

“We’re back, baby,” Donald Trump told Chris Christie. It was a few days before Trump’s summer 2020 campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., and the president was excited, thinking this rally was going to be a packed, raucous affair that injected new energy into his troubled reelection run. But it turns out that holding a raucous indoor rally during a global pandemic isn’t exactly the best of ideas, and instead of a rager, Trump got a disaster. The rally hall was full of empty seats, and a rash of campaign staffers and Secret Service agents tested positive for Covid before the event even began....
TULSA, OK
AOL Corp

Report: Trump advisers illegally campaigned while in office

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. government agency on Tuesday said 13 senior members of former President Donald Trump's administration violated a law that limits political campaigning by government employees, faulting them for creating a "taxpayer-funded campaign apparatus" within the White House. In a 65-page report, the U.S. Office of Special...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

‘The USA Is a Radicalized Mess’: Trump Whines About Bannon Indictment

Almost two days after his close ally and former chief strategist was indicted, former President Donald Trump took to Twitter (through a spokesperson, the only way he can) to complain about it. “This country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also,” Trump said in a statement publicized by Liz Harrington on Sunday. NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "This Country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also. If they would be so tough...
POTUS
Washington Post

Maria Bartiromo is the new Sean Hannity

Eight years ago, Maria Bartiromo and Sean Hannity occupied two separate universes in American media. Bartiromo was a respected business anchor on CNBC, covering business news early each morning. Hannity was a Fox News talking head, the guy who used his prime-time opinion show to explain why whatever Republican leaders were doing was good.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

GOP Congressman: Trump Is an ‘Enormous Political Loser’ Who ‘Led Us Into a Ditch’ on Jan. 6

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of a handful of Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial, said that the former president is an “enormous political loser” who “lied to us” and “led us into a ditch” on Jan. 6. Appearing on State of the Union, Gonzalez told host Jake Tapper on Sunday, “The cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on Jan. 6. The former president lied to us. He lied to every one of us and in doing so he cost [Republicans] the House, the Senate and the White House.” "I felt like I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
