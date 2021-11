As 2021 steadily moves forward, shoppers have noticed that their favorite stores lack key products. According to Taste of Home, anyone who plans to grab chicken, turkey, pet food, bottled water, and even liquor may have a hard time getting their hands on the items due to lingering supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. The effects of the mass shortages have been felt everywhere — Taco Bell had to inform customers that they couldn't serve beef or chicken for a period earlier in the summer and an internal memo from Starbucks revealed that 25 different drinks might disappear from menus due to the lack of ingredients, per Forbes.

