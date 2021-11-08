The Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston Shares his Report Card for the Ravens 34-31 OT Win Over the Minnesota Vikings

The Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston shared his report card for the Ravens 34-31 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. It was the tale of two halves for the Ravens, as they stormed back from a 24-10 deficit to shock the Vikings in OT. Lamar Jackson led the charge for the Ravens offense, leading them on multiple scoring drives, as well as the game-winning drive in OT, but he and his teammates played awful in the first half. How will their uneven performance grade out with the Professor? Listen in as Mike, Rob, Ed, and Jeremy break it down on Monday Morning QB.