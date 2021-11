Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial last February, announced Friday she is running for reelection. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump on charges of insurrection, and the only one seeking reelection next year. It is one example of the ways she has at times bucked her party.

