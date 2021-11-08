Dexter revival receives mixed reviews following that divisive finale

Eight years after he crept into the woods of the Pacific Northwest, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) returns to audiences in Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood.” Over the run of the original series, “Dexter” went from a critical darling to a case study in how not to end a series. At its peak, it was landing annual Best Drama and Best Actor nominations at the Emmys, among others, and making dozens of lists of the best of television. By the end, it was a shadow of its former self, producing a final season that was inconsistent and even nonsensical before limping to the finish line with a conclusion that regularly ranks among the most-hated series finales of all time. “New Blood” should be a corrective, a way to wipe away the memory of that final year, but it falters by failing to really justify its existence. The good news is that it’s nowhere near as incompetent as the worst of the original series, but it’s also surprisingly forgettable, almost as if the creators over-corrected in terms of their crazy plotting and so delivered a series that barely feels like “Dexter.” Say what you will about the original “Dexter,” it was rarely as easy to ignore as “New Blood,” at least through the first four episodes sent to press.

