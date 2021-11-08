CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dexter revival receives mixed reviews following that divisive finale

By Stefania Sarrubba
digitalspy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDexter has divided critics with its revival, New Blood, marking the return of Michael C Hall as the titular serial killer. Starring familiar as well as new faces, Dexter: New Blood is set 10 years after the protagonist went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, faking his own death to...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Dexter: New Blood Review: Dexter, and the Series Finale, Find Redemption

To hear some fans of the OG Dexter series tell it, the fact that the titular serial killer (Michael C. Hall) gets away with massive amounts of bloodshed over the course of eight seasons by fleeing the eyes of the law to a secluded town in Oregon isn't the ending he deserved. It suggested that not even in the world of fiction can the perpetrator get justice. But the new revival series, Dexter: New Blood, tests audience even more with the question: Can Dexter actually be redeemed?
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’: TV Review

If a decade of television can be defined by the question “What is the absolute worst human being a TV show can make you root for?,” a persuasive argument could be made for the answer “Dexter Morgan.” When Showtime’s Dexter was at its peak, Dexter Morgan was the apotheosis of the prestige TV antihero. He had Tony Soprano’s darkly comic brutality, Don Draper’s sly duplicity and Walter White’s misguided morality, all pushed to a bloody extreme. When Showtime’s Dexter was at its nadir, Dexter Morgan was a lumberjack. With its bizarre logging conclusion, hurricane climax and a string of deaths that cheapened...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Big Sky's Jesse James Keitel breaks down that surprise exit

Big Sky star Jesse James Keitel is sharing all about that surprise exit in the season 2 episode 'Mother Nurture'. As many fans will already know, Jesse is bowing out of the show, which meant their character, Jerrie, had an emotional send-off. The episode saw Jerrie make the decision to leave Helena in order to spend more time with her parents, in particular to say goodbye to her mum who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Is Apologizing And Removing Offensive Character From Neil Patrick Harris' New Show After Complaint

This day in age, Hollywood has been making serious efforts to become more inclusive when it comes to the kinds of people being featured in films and TV series. This, ideally, means showing multidimensional characters who don’t fall into long-used stereotypes or clichés. Though in recent years, some productions have still received backlash for using such tropes, and Neil Patrick Harris’ upcoming Netflix show is the latest to receive criticism. Veteran actress Ada Morris recently complained about an offensive character she discovered and, now, the streamer is apologizing and removing the role from the series.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
CBS News

Actor Michael C. Hall discusses special revival series "Dexter: New Blood"

Emmy-nominated actor Michael C. Hall joins “CBS Mornings'' to discuss the highly anticipated "Dexter" revival, "Dexter: New Blood." He shares what it was like stepping back into the role of America's favorite serial killer after almost a decade, and how he's preparing to go on tour with his band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.
TV & VIDEOS
Marietta Daily Journal

Why the time was finally right to give Dexter's story 'New Blood'

Heeeeee’s back! And there will be blood. After an eight-year absence, everybody’s favorite avenging serial killer, “Dexter,” will return to Showtime on Sunday. But make no mistake, this is NOT the ninth season of “Dexter,” says the showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips. “This is a whole new embodiment of the show, a whole new imaging of the show,” he says of “Dexter: New Blood.”
TV SERIES
The Independent

Dexter: New Blood: What the critics are saying about the revival series

Dexter: New Blood sees the return of the eponymous serial killer to TV screens for the first time since 2013.Michael C Hall returns as the beloved character Dexter Morgan who was last seen faking his own death and taking on a new identity.Dexter: New Blood picks up 10 years after the original series ended with him assuming the identity of Jim Lindsay and working as a shopkeeper. Dexter has also suppressed his urge to kill. Jennifer Carpenter also reprises her role in the revival as Dexter’s sister, Debra, despite the fact she died at the end of the original...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Michael C. Hall on the Dexter finale: "It didn't sit that well with me"

Dexter star Michael C. Hall has spoken about the show's original finale ahead of the release series revival. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan – forensic technician by day, avenging serial killer by night – in the 10-episode limited series, titled Dexter: New Blood. It will take place a decade after the events of the show's final season, and Hall agrees with fans that things ended on a disappointing note.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Dexter Revival#New Blood#Vanity Fair#The Los Angeles Times#The New York Post
tvweb.com

Michael C. Hall Finds the Silver Lining in Disappointing Dexter Finale

In any poll about the most disappointing TV series endings in history, you will find the likes of The Sopranos, Lost and Game of Thrones loitering somewhere near the top of the list. Another series that regularly frequents the top of the table for letting down its loyal following is Dexter, the series that created a cold-blooded serial killer who, as well as holding down a day job with the Miami Police Department, delivered his own type of justice to other serial killers that he deemed worse than himself. After eight seasons, the show bowed out in 2013, with the anti-hero seeming to have killed himself after burying his sister Debra at sea, only to reveal in the closing moments that he was alive and working as a lumberjack in Oregon.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Dexter: New Blood' Review: A Solid Revival That May Actually Make Amends for the Original Ending

When it comes to reboots and revivals of long-thought-dead series, there's a very important question to ask: Why? What is it about this moment in time that has inspired the cast and creator of a show to return to characters who have been absent from our screens for quite some time? Without naming names, there are plenty of series where the answer boils down to "a dump truck full of money arrived at my house" or "well, my film career's not going the way I hoped" — and frankly, we've been seeing that in the quality, with many of these reunions lasting only a season or two before everyone involved realizing that the past belongs in the past.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

How ‘Dexter’ Revival Offers a Second Chance at a Last Impression

”We left in a place that was very open-ended and admittedly unsatisfying,“ star Michael C. Hall tells TheWrap. Michael C. Hall is aware — very aware — that the end of Showtime’s “Dexter” is one of the most mocked and derided finales in TV history. And eight years later, he’s finally ready for a do-over.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IGN

Dexter: New Blood Couldn't Exist Without the Original Series Finale

This story is spoiler-free for Dexter: New Blood, but contains detailed plot-points for the original series. Ending any series on a high note is a daunting task. People were enraged over the “fade to black” tail end of The Sopranos, and the phrase “pulled a Lost” has entered the cultural lexicon. A satisfying finale, especially one of a long-running series, is a tall order. Among them, Dexter’s original 2013 series finale, "Remember the Monsters," which sent Dexter into certain death and back out the other side. With the impending revival, Dexter: New Blood, there’s been a lot of “will make up for the finale” rhetoric but hear us out: it's high time for fans to revisit the finale, a stunning episode of television that is likely to be better received upon a rewatch.
TV SERIES
Newsday

'Dexter: New Blood' review: A serial killer's not-so-satisfying return

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Ten years have passed since Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) faked his own death, and ended up in the north woods as a lumberjack. We now learn he has been running a sporting goods store in the northern New York town of Iron Lake and even has a girlfriend — police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) who knows nothing of his past. Dex's demons appear vanquished: He hasn't killed once over those 10 years, while the memory of his beloved, long since departed sister Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) — think of her now as his conscience or better angel — manifests itself on occasion to keep him straight. Soon enough, his long-lost son, Harrison (Jack Alcott, "The Good Lord Bird") arrives in town on the run from foster care. This complicates matters, as does Dex's first kill — the local punk whose father, town heavyweight Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) mounts a frantic search for him.
TV SERIES
New York Post

The ‘Dexter’ revival is pointless and silly

Eight years after Showtime’s serial-killer hit “Dexter” ended with a notoriously terrible finale, the show is back with a revival that’s trying to smooth over its dubious legacy. Premiering Sunday (Nov. 7) at 9 p.m. on Showtime, “Dexter: New Blood” is a limited series following Dexter (Michael C. Hall) a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Team on What It Took to “Get It Right” With the Revival

Steering a story about the beloved fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan back to the small screen was both an easy and challenging endeavor. “Honestly every TCA I would ever go to, people would ask me ‘When’s Dexter coming back? Do you have any news on Dexter coming back?’ And I went, ‘It’s not gonna happen’ to ‘Never say never’ because I just wanted people to stop asking the question until I was ready to say yes,” said CEO of Showtime Networks David Nevins. “But in the back of my mind, of course, I always wanted it to happen.” With the Showtime brass...
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: Yellowstone finally returns and Dexter is resurrected

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Dickinson returns for its final — and most intense — season, which finds Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) in the thick of her most creative period ever. Spurred on by the Civil War raging around her and the internal strife within her own family, her poetry pours out of her in unprecedented fashion. Sue (Ella Hunt) faces the prospect of becoming a mother, while still nursing her love for Emily. Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) ponders her seeming future as a spinster. Austin (Adrian Enscoe) spins out into alcoholism and infidelity. And while all of this offers plenty of fodder for Dickinson's signature blend of emotional drama and wry humor, it also gives Emily creative inspiration like no other. —Maureen Lee Lenker.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Dexter: New Blood’ TV Review: Michael C. Hall Delights In Showtime’s Surprisingly Forgettable Revival

Eight years after he crept into the woods of the Pacific Northwest, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) returns to audiences in Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood.” Over the run of the original series, “Dexter” went from a critical darling to a case study in how not to end a series. At its peak, it was landing annual Best Drama and Best Actor nominations at the Emmys, among others, and making dozens of lists of the best of television. By the end, it was a shadow of its former self, producing a final season that was inconsistent and even nonsensical before limping to the finish line with a conclusion that regularly ranks among the most-hated series finales of all time. “New Blood” should be a corrective, a way to wipe away the memory of that final year, but it falters by failing to really justify its existence. The good news is that it’s nowhere near as incompetent as the worst of the original series, but it’s also surprisingly forgettable, almost as if the creators over-corrected in terms of their crazy plotting and so delivered a series that barely feels like “Dexter.” Say what you will about the original “Dexter,” it was rarely as easy to ignore as “New Blood,” at least through the first four episodes sent to press.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy