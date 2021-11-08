CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets vs. Bulls: 10 prop bets for Monday's game

By Nick Schwartz
 7 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets have been rising up the Eastern Conference standings during their current five-game winning streak, but they’ll face one of their toughest tests of the season so far on the road in Chicago on Monday night.

The Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, started the year 6-1 before suffering back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Monday’s game tips off at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV, YES Network and NBC Sports Chicago.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Nets vs. Bulls showdown at the United Center.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

