Benefits of Giving to Veteran One

“A veteran is something that touches everybody. It’s something that we all know, we can all relate to. Honoring veteran’s is important more than just one day a year…. “They’re sons, they were people’s husbands, they are peoples children, they are peoples uncles and family and I thought, these guys go everyday to fight when I sit home on my couch and watch tv and watch it in the movies and it became real that these people die , for me. When they don’t have to, they volunteer for that.”

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO