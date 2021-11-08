CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Benefits of Giving to Veteran One

FOX Carolina
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlair Williams discusses the mission of...

www.foxcarolina.com

NJ.com

Despite the sacrifices veterans make, one infraction could result in ineligibility for benefits | Opinion

What do you call a person who signs up for the military; goes through the background check; immunizations; medical, mental and psychological tests; dental exams; aptitude exams, takes the oath to serve this country from all enemies foreign and domestic; completes boot camp and specialized military training and then goes AWOL, has a substance abuse issue or a mental disorder? A veteran.
MILITARY
beavercountyradio.com

Mc Donald’s to Give Free Meal to Veterans on Veterans Day

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) McDonald’s Owner/Operators across the tri-state area are honoring military veterans with some special offers on Veterans Day, Thusday, November 11. Veterans and active duty military are invited to visit any participating restaurants in PA, WV, OH & MD to enjoy either a free breakfast, lunch or dinner meal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCAX

Mission to give back to Vermont Veterans

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As of January 2020, 71 Vermont veterans are experiencing homelessness. Now, one group is giving back to those who have served. West McMillan is a U.S. Navy veteran. He says he’s struggled with substance use. “I hit rock bottom with my drug addiction. I knew that...
VERMONT STATE
wrbl.com

Muscogee County veterans: Goodwill hosting panel on veterans benefits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — All Muscogee County veterans looking for help navigating VA benefits can attend an expert panel Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The expert panel will feature VA Benefits Advisor Melvin tanner, VA Patient Advocate Harding Carr, The Columbus Vet Center, and Goodwill Veteran Services Glen Challenger.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Barton Chronicle

Veterans give a mystery gift to local children

DERBY — Members of Orleans County’s Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 22 visited the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday with an envelope in hand. Inside was a small check worth a large amount of money. How much, exactly? The veterans wouldn’t say, but their purpose was clear. The money was...
DERBY, VT
Marietta Daily Journal

DANNY TYREE: Are veterans the heroes who keep on giving?

I’m not complaining, but after 23 years of column writing, it becomes increasingly challenging to find new angles for recurring events such as Mother’s Day or Memorial Day. So, when it came time to write about Veterans Day (again), I sought inspiration by calling a dear friend who served as...
FESTIVAL
WALA-TV FOX10

'Keys to Progress' gives car to Mobile veteran

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile veteran got a life-changing gift. Beverly O'Neil was one of 45 veterans in the nation to receive a donated new car as part of Progressive's ninth annual "Keys to Progress" initiative. Miss O'neil said it couldn't have come at a better time. Her longtime...
MOBILE, AL
WEAU-TV 13

Veteran owned farm and winery gives back to the community

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - A military veteran started operating a farm after retiring in 2016. In July, he opened a winery that gives back. Dan Osborn is a retired military vet with 26 years of active duty under his belt. He owns and operates Wisconsin Veteran Farm and Winery in Cornell.
CORNELL, WI
Times News

Eastern Schuylkill gives thanks to veterans

Now more than ever, it’s important to give thanks. That was the message Saturday as Tamaqua American Legion C.H. Berry Post 173 hosted the Eastern Schuylkill Veterans Day Parade. The solemn event in Tamaqua dates back to post-Civil War days and has been organized by volunteer Dave Meredith for the...
TAMAQUA, PA
kjzz.com

Utah Marine Corps veteran on the importance of giving back

KUTV — The University of Utah honored eleven Utah Veterans this Veteran’s Day. The group was selected from nominations received from across the state. Julia Carlson is among those that were honored. She spent 22 years in the Marine Corps and has continued a life serving others since. Growing up,...
UTAH STATE
Bay News 9

Volunteers give new look to home of Tampa veterans

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity's Veterans Week of Service worked this week to give veterans more pride in their homes. More than 20 volunteers from Habitat for Humanity, Friends of U.S. Military Families and MacDill Air Force Base participated. Tampa home given fresh coat of paint, along with cleaning yard...
TAMPA, FL
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Marine gives Veterans Day special attention

Monday through Friday mornings, you can usually find Tommy Oakes sitting at a table outside Highway 61 Coffee House, clad in a camouflaged fatigue jacket and cap drinking coffee, talking with friends and watching the early morning activity on Washington Street. Thursday was different. Oakes was outside the coffee shop...
VICKSBURG, MS
foxlexington.com

‘Saving One Lady Veteran at a Time’: Lexington Non-profit Gives Hope to a Forgotten Veteran Community

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Within the Veteran community is a subgroup of female veterans who feel forgotten about, but Lexington non-profit, Lady Veterans Connect, is combatting the issue head-on. Lady Veterans Connect (‘LVC’) opened in 2016, and has since helped over 500 female veterans transition back into civilian life in Kentucky. At the start of 2021, LVC opened a second location in Winchester, Ky. to house 32 female veterans.
LEXINGTON, KY
9&10 News

‘Red, White & Blue One Dream Room Makeover’ Gives Back to Vietnam Veteran

“A veteran is something that touches everybody. It’s something that we all know, we can all relate to. Honoring veteran’s is important more than just one day a year…. “They’re sons, they were people’s husbands, they are peoples children, they are peoples uncles and family and I thought, these guys go everyday to fight when I sit home on my couch and watch tv and watch it in the movies and it became real that these people die , for me. When they don’t have to, they volunteer for that.”
MILITARY

